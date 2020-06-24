Videos

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Watch official match highlights here including both goals

It ended Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1.

The visitors starting the better team and two very good chances wasted as they failed to hit the target.

As the first half went on, Newcastle edged into control.

That continuing after the break without really creating many clear chances.

Midway through the second period and Andy Carroll was then introduced from the bench, followed a few minutes later by Dwight Gayle.

Only seconds later it was 1-0, Gayle scoring with more or less his first touch after Carroll set him up.

Newcastle then dropped deeper and Villa got back on top.

Just when it looked like NUFC might scrape the win, with seven minutes remaining a rare Dubravka mistake allowed the visitors to level from a corner.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Wednesday 24 June 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 68

Aston Villa:

El Mohamady 83

Possession was Villa 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Villa 14 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Villa 2 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 9 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Benetaleb 86), Shelvey, Ritchie (Gayle 67), Almiron (Lazaro 86), Joelinton (Carroll 64), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Schar

Crowd: 00,000

