Opinion

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Matthew Robson to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1.

Newcastle United looking as though they were edging the three points after substitute Dwight Gayle scored midway through the second half.

Only for a poorly defended corner to gift Villa a point with seven minutes remaining. A fair result overall after an uninspiring 90 minutes of little action for either goalkeeper.

Matthew Robson gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Dubravka – 5

Heading for a very confident 7 out of 10 with his usual reliable performance, although only one Villa effort on target.

Sadly, their second one on target went into the net with seven minutes remaining, a header from a corner that Dubravka should save all day.

Manquillo – 7

Mr reliable.

Very steady display and Grealish got little joy down that side when coming up against the Spaniard.

Fernandez – 7

As usually the case, Newcastle’s best defender.

Steady as a rock and made numerous important blocks and clearances.

Lascelles – 6

Did ok as Newcastle made it four points from two games.

Forced to give away a yellow card when caught out up the pitch and lack of pace exposed.

Rose 6.5

Maybe his best game so far.

Looking more the part at the back without really adding much going forward.

Ritchie – 6

Another energetic performance but not able to have as much influence going forward after his cracking goal on Sunday.

Shelvey – 6

Another decent showing without really extending himself.

Passed it around in not so dangerous areas but doesn’t really get into positions enough to really threaten the opposition.

Hayden – 7

Best midfielder on the pitch.

Will be massive loss if missing against Man City.

Almiron – 6

Shone in the first half at times but faded.

Worked hard as usual though.

Joelinton – 6

Looked to have a bit more confidence after Sunday’s goal.

Didn’t look like scoring though.

Saint-Maximin – 7.5

Newcastle’s biggest threat as usual.

Best player on pitch.

SUBS

Carroll – 7

Came off the bench and created the goal with a clever ball, having attracted most of the Villa defence out to the win.

Will never be that mobile but contributed a few other things and looking fitter than for some time, although that’s not saying much!

Gayle – 6.5

A very good cool finish after coming onto the pitch only seconds earlier, no doubt plenty of people wondering whether Joelinton would have finished the chance.

Didn’t do a lot after that but hampered by Steve Bruce going a lot more defensive in the final stages to try and hang on for the win.

Lazaro – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Bentaleb – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Wednesday 24 June 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 68

Aston Villa:

El Mohamady 83

Possession was Villa 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Villa 14 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Villa 2 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 9 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Benetaleb 86), Shelvey, Ritchie (Gayle 67), Almiron (Lazaro 86), Joelinton (Carroll 64), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Schar

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce has confirmed two Newcastle United players now injured after 1-1 draw with Aston Villa – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s draw – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce reflects on Aston Villa draw and the positives and negatives “It’s better than nothing” – Read HERE)

(Dean Smith finds Newcastle United match annoying as ‘better team’ Aston Villa deserved the win – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Watch official match highlights HERE including both goals)

