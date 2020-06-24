Opinion

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s draw

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Wednesday 24 June 2020 6pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A pretty even game as Villa started and ended the match the better team but Newcastle edging it in the middle of the game, a surprise as Steve Bruce started with the same eleven, considering Man City in FA Cup on Sunday coming up.

Jamie Swan:

“Not the best, not the worst. Looking to a massive game this weekend.

“Slow and sloppy start. Slow and sloppy finish.

“Nice goal and assist for Gayle and Wolverine.

“Too bloody hot.”

Jamie Smith:

“Feels disappointing, although about all we deserved.

“With 38 points on the board I have to admit I was more keen to inflict damage on the Vile than requiring any points for our own means.

“First half was a bit of a heavy mess, with a renaissance launched by the introduction of Carroll and an instant impact from Gayle.

“The lead was thrown away by conceding a soft goal.

“I feel we were giving away corners far too lightly given Villa’s game was obviously reliant on crosses into the box. Ultimately it cost us.

“The point and other results stretches the gap to the relegation zone to 12 points, which I am officially declaring to be enough. Concentrate on the cup.”

David Punton:

“Two games in four days and that’s a haul of four points. I think we’d have taken that.

“It is a shame we started and ended this match so poorly. The fine line between winning and losing a game on show tonight.

“Good to see Gayle get a goal but a shame to see who brought Villa level.

“They needed three points tonight and only got one, so they’re still in deep trouble.

“Newcastle now 12 clear of the drop. Pretty much safe.

“Now to hide behind the sofa for this cup tie. It’s a massive ask.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Not that happy with only a point.

“Awful goal to concede but I guess Dubravka is allowed one mistake a season when he saves us so many times.

“Flat again in the first half, may be because of the nature of the restart, the weather probably played a part as well.

“Annoyed we couldn’t put a nail in their coffin but anyway onto the cup on Sunday.

“That is where our season will be defined.”

Ben Cooper:

“Dwight Gayle’s second half opener wasn’t enough to guarantee three points as Villa grabbed an equally downbeat equaliser with ten minutes to go.

“United’s goal came during their best spell in the game after half time with the Steves’ team talk and substitutions having an effect after a defensively sound but unappetising first half in black and white.

“Villa just seemed to want it more though, perhaps because they needed it more, perhaps because our ‘cup final’ is on Sunday or maybe just because having gone a goal up, United thought that was it.

“Whatever the reason, Newcastle remain in reasonable form and despite the disappointing end, also remain positionally at the top end of my expectations.”

Steve Hickey:

“The result that I expected so I’m not too disappointed with the 2 points lost.

“You really should be beating the 2nd bottom team at home, though to be fair it’s not a typical home game.

“What was consistent was our backs to the wall display and tendency to hang on, in this case unsuccessfully.

“I suppose it’s another point in our relegation battle even if some prefer to see it as a drive towards Europe. With a better team I would agree.

“There are a couple of silver linings.

“Frstly, our potential new owners are seeing the limited picture as it really is and then Steve Bruce will frighten Man City by saying that we were saving ourselves for the cup.

“I bet they are shaking at the prospect already.

“Roll on the takeover!”

Brian Standen:

“Ultimately disappointing result after working so hard to get ahead in what was a drab game.

“However, get this season over and see what transpires.

“Another point towards safety and a 12 point cushion between us and relegation is surely enough.

“Great performance again from ASM and a nice poacher’s goal from Dwight Gayle.

“Other than that…instantly forgettable!”

Nat Seaton:

“A draw was a fair result, we didn’t do enough to take all 3 points.

“Well taken goal by Gayle but other than that not much excitement in front of goal.

“Here’s hoping that players are ok for the FA Cup on Sunday with the same 11 starting both matches in the first week back…”

Paul Patterson:

“Hey, maybe that partnership of Carroll and Gayle could work?

“I’ve been banging on about it long enough. Take note Bruce.

“That’ll do for safety, now announce the takeover please and we can celebrate on July 4th…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 68

Aston Villa:

El Mohamady 83

Possession was Villa 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Villa 14 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Villa 2 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 9 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Benetaleb 86), Shelvey, Ritchie (Gayle 67), Almiron (Lazaro 86), Joelinton (Carroll 64), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Schar

Crowd: 00,000