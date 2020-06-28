Videos

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Watch official match highlights here including both goals

It ended Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2.

The scoreline doesn’t reflect the 90 minutes whatsoever.

As the joke goes, Newcastle United were lucky to get nil!

Not a single Newcastle corner and the only chance the Magpies had was created by Man City.

Under no pressure at all, Otamendi played the ball across the edge of his own box and gave away possession.

Allan Saint-Maximin squaring it across the box and Dwight Gayle somehow clearing the bar from eight yards out, instead of equalising.

However, as you can see from the highlights, Man City should have scored a lot more than two goals.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Sunday 28 June 6.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Manchester City:

De Bruyne 37 pen, Sterling 68

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Man City 76% (82%) Newcastle 24% (18%)

Total shots were Man City 20 (15) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 4 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose (Lazaro 75), Hayden (Matty Longstaff 79), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Joelinton 65), Carroll (Gayle 65), Saint-Maximin (Yedlin 74)

Unused Subs:

Dúbravka, Shelvey, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)

