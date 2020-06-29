Opinion

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Match ratings and comments

Ahead of Sunday’s game, we asked Jamie Swan to give us his match ratings and reflections on the match, the game ending Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2.

A goal in each half taking the visitors through to Wembley and an FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

Jamie taking up the challenge and covering a few other minor matters on the way…

Drawing Man City for the Quarter Finals was the toughest draw that we could have had scooped out of the hat.

I don’t think anyone would deny that we all know what Guardiola’s team brings. Possession, bags of it, tonnes of chances, tonnes of goals, but not at their best this season and certainly they are there to be got at in defence. Aguero injured is always a bonus!

This was a one-off game, home advantage counting for naff all with the crowd, but none-the-less an opportunity to get stuck into them and put them on the back foot from the first whistle.

Well never mind the first whistle man! This game was lost before a ball was kicked.

That little glimmer of light we’ve had in recent games was unceremoniously stubbed out like a tab end on the back of a bus seat by Bruce.

Gone was the four at the back, where we have only conceded one in five or six games.

Gone from the right wing was ASM who has torn full-backs a new one. Moved to the left.

Gone was Shelvey getting a foot on the ball further forward and creating.

Gone was Miggy from the No. 10 or left wing where he has been creating much more. Back on the right, where he struggles to have as much of an impact.

In was Darlow for Dubravka, who has been outstanding for us.

In was Schar, who has hardly featured in months.

Back was Longstaff the elder, who also has hardly featured in months neither.

Back was Carroll, as Wolverine’s stunt double to lead ‘the charge’.

It was a decision by the manager to try and limit damage. That is right, limit the damage in a one-off FA Cup Quarter final.

All of the above decisions were to backfire with a pathetic performance. But what did Bruce expect when he set us out this way? Surprised that all of a sudden City had 85% of the ball and them every time we had the fortune of nicking it back, we instantaneously lost it again?

It had been the same in plenty games this season against way worse teams than this mob, in which we tried the very same tactics. Even a lab rat that licks nutella off electrodes at some point scratches its frazzled nut and thinks that he might not bother with that one again.

Tactics? Hows the Tictacs did you say?

Parcel of sh.te I say.

Fortunate to only be one down at half time to a stupid penalty. This given away by a way off the boil Schar. The one sided nature, was frankly embarrassing. Sitting so deep they were practically in the empty stands. We did not lay a fr.gging glove on them!

Then Brucey Bacon moves Schar forward at half time and ASM gets some time on the right and we at least give them a better shape and something to think about. City despite everything were only one nil up, so you never know… that you never know moment falls to Gayle who scored a much harder goal with his first touch against Villa – spoons a shot over when about five yards out from one bit of ASM magic. Ah FFS.

Pick your moments like Dwight.

Of course Sterling then picks the ball from Foden, who has been allowed to stroll to the box edge and curls a firm shot into the bottom corner. For me, this wasn’t exactly in the very corner off the post and I think Dubravka gets closer or saves it. I’m probably being harsh.

Game over. But in truth it never ever begun.

This takeover cannot come soon enough and this tonight epitomised everything about where we are as a club right now after thirteen years of abuse and the ‘talents’ of our manager.

Oh well, it’s only 65 years.

Marks out of ten

Darlow 5

Made one or two saves that he should have.

Rose 5.5

Didn’t do too bad, but took off fairly early.

Manquillo 5

One or two overlaps 2nd half, couldn’t find one good cross. Struggled defensively, swamped.

Lascelles 5.5

Faced the Alamo, better than his two mates.

Fernandez 5

Cleared what he could but usually to a City player.

Schar 4

Stupid penalty. Bad positioning, let players run past him in midfield when moved.

Longstaff 4

Poor with all distribution and set pieces.

Hayden 4.5

Tough night. Subbed.

Almiron 4.5

Did nowt. Subbed.

ASM 4 anad 6.5

First half (4) wasn’t great! #shocking.

Second half (6.5) he showed some flashes. Should have had an assist to his name but for Gayle’s miss. Subbed.

Carroll 5.5

Never had a chance, or ever going to score in that set up. Subbed.

SUB Gayle 3

You just can’t miss those!

SUB Joelinton 5

Put it about a little.

SUB Lazaro 5

Nowt.

SUB Matty Longstaff 4

No impact.

SUB Yedlin 4

The barbers are open again now mate.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Sunday 28 June 6.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Manchester City:

De Bruyne 37 pen, Sterling 68

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Man City 76% (82%) Newcastle 24% (18%)

Total shots were Man City 20 (15) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 4 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose (Lazaro 75), Hayden (Matty Longstaff 79), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Joelinton 65), Carroll (Gayle 65), Saint-Maximin (Yedlin 74)

Unused Subs:

Dúbravka, Shelvey, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

