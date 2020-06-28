Opinion

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Sunday 28 June 2020 6.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

The two goal scoreline giving no idea of just how dominant the visitors were.

Jamie Swan:

“Tactics, team shape and motivation a big fat zero.

“Ridiculous decisions to swap flanks for ASM and Miggy adter ASM being so fantastic on the right recently.

“Man City are fantastic without just letting them have it.

“To add insult to injury, we improve a few percent second half only for Gayle to miss an open goal.

“So painful to watch.

“Such a gimme for City.

“Just another drab blob on the timeline of our recent history.

“For anyone sympathising with Bruce, thinking he should be given a job with Arab cash – watch this game on repeat for the next 7 days.”

David Punton:

“The quality of the opposition was always going to make this a tough test and so it proved.

“Bruce’s team seeing just 24% of the ball against City’s galaxy of stars, still smarting from losing their league title to Liverpool.

“There came a key moment.

“Gayle squandering a sitter for 1-1 and then up the other end and 0-2 through Sterling – game over.

“Oh, and by the way, I didn’t really see the point in playing Darlow.

“The first half was terrible for Newcastle. We just couldn’t get near them.

“The shortcomings on funding and ambition laid bare.

“Add into the mix the BBC coverage taking the mickey out of us and it’s been a bad day for players, manager, fans, and club.

“At least they can say they managed to reach the quarter finals.

“Had we of got through, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd would have lay in wait.

“If there was ever a game that said ‘NUFC needs a fresh start with new owners’, it was this one. Look at what City have become with oil rich investment.

“We are getting sweet FA from the Premier League and deserve an answer so that we can see what direction the club goes in.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Hugely disappointing.

“Playing this way against City can make it difficult for them but you have to retain possession a little better on the rare occasions you get it.

“Also make territory count.

“Last season we needed Ritchie to have the game of his life against Pep’s lot to get the win.

“Today Almiron and ASM looked lost and offered no support to Carroll.

“As soon as it was moved behind closed doors it was going to be tough, though no crowd can help Gayle to score that one.

“Disappointing.”

GToon:

“The game was embarrassing and so was the commentary.

“Roll on the takeover.”

Steve Hickey:

“I enjoyed half time the best, closely followed by the drinks breaks.

“I’m not going to dwell on the overused blanket defending or the stupid penalty, I’m not going into detail with Gayle’s terrible miss from 6 yards out but I would like to focus on the class gap and how that performance had Mike Ashley’s legacy stamped all over it.

“From poor communication to make it up as we go along when in possession.

“The half time draw had all the hallmarks of big 6 domination (apart from us who were nearly out anyway) and a lot of the reasons why the big boys don’t want competition.

“Let’s hope the Premier League decide in our favour, though I fear that they may be building a case against the takeover.

“If the prospective owners fail, expect more of the same until the next relegation.”

Brian Standen:

“Not even disappointed, I can’t watch football like this, not the dross on the pitch, but from the armchair!

“I just want this season done and dusted.

“Normally disappointed at FA cup exit, I really am not even bothered and that is what is surprising.

“Match comments, stupid defending for their goal and not much in the way of a response.

“Finish this season now!”

Nat Seaton:

“So disappointing…

“We knew it was going to be a hard match but it was a no match.

“Even before Schar gifted the goal we were not in the game with our defensive formation allowing Man City to dominate.

“Forget Gayle’s missed chance, it was the only clear cut chance we created.

“So disappointing….”

Paul Patterson:

“A boxing referee would have stopped that first half.

“I don’t know what Bruce’s plan A was…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Sunday 28 June 6.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Manchester City:

De Bruyne 37 pen, Sterling 68

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Man City 76% (82%) Newcastle 24% (18%)

Total shots were Man City 20 (15) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 4 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose (Lazaro 75), Hayden (Matty Longstaff 79), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Joelinton 65), Carroll (Gayle 65), Saint-Maximin (Yedlin 74)

Unused Subs:

Dúbravka, Shelvey, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

