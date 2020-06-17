News

New rival £350m Newcastle United takeover bid made – Sky Sports

Sky Sports are reporting on Wednesday morning that a new £350m Newcastle United takeover bid has been made.

The broadcaster states that Mike Ashley has received the offer and that the bidder is American businessman Henry Mauriss.

This new Newcastle United takeover report has been simultaneously reported by the rest of the media, so somebody has clearly briefed them all. So whatever the truth. or not, in terms of whether it is genuine or not, it isn’t a case of one journalist /newspaper running the story and the rest then copying.

Sky Sports report:

‘Newcastle United have received a new £350m takeover bid from the CEO of US TV company Clear TV, Henry Mauriss.

Sky Sports News has been told Mauriss would prefer the takeover to happen before the start of the 2020/21 season.

It comes a day after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) issued a damning indictment of Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating the transmission of pirate television broadcasts, which could have grave implications for the Saudis’ prospective £300m takeover of Newcastle.’

It was just over seven weeks ago, at the end of April 2020, when it was reported that there were two rival American bids for NUFC, with The Mirror claiming that Henry Mauriss was heading up one of these supposed rival bids, saying that he wanted to copy the model the American owners at Liverpool have used.

Mauriss made his fortune via Credit America Corporation (credit card and finance business ) which he sold in 2010 and now runs ClearTV, which claims to be one of America’s “fastest growing away-from-home television content ­providers”, ClearTV is a media company ­operating television network platforms serving airports as well as hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Back in April, The Mirror quoted ‘A source close to Mauriss’ saying:

“He has studied the way his fellow countrymen Werner and Henry have successfully rejuvenated ­Liverpool and made them one of the world’s dominant forces.

“There is the promise of ­significant investment not only in the squad but also the club’s academy. It’s a fantastic business plan.

“The investor has seen the way Liverpool’s owners have harnessed themselves with the local community and made it a team effort with everyone pulling in the same ­direction.

“Newcastle have a huge and loyal support. It’s a club with massive potential.”

Some parts of this report didn’t quite add up but then there again, during these past 12 years of an ‘imminent’ Newcastle United takeover nothing much has ever really added up, not helped by Mike Ashley pretending for over a decade that he was trying to sell the club.

Now however, that (Ashley’s willingness to sell the club) does certainly appear to have changed, with the Saudi PIF set to take over, unless it does fail at this very late stage, for whatever reason.

The Mirror report claims that this Henry Mauriss led bid is ‘ready and willing’ to step in, if the Saudi one doesn’t happen.

As for things not quite adding up in the report, the report claimed that Mike Ashley was in talks with Mauriss before the Saudi approach was made, which makes you wonder then why things didn’t progress with this claimed American bid.

Whilst on top of that, The Mirror said in April that Henry Mauriss ‘and his backers’ have offered Ashley £50m more than the Saudis. If they were willing to pay £350m why didn’t Mike Ashley accept that and if this £350m offer had been made only recently, why offer £50m more when the only chance of still buying the club would be if the Saudis are blocked from paying £300m?

That April report also mentioned ‘Mauriss and his backers’ and whilst it is often difficult to find out exactly how wealthy anybody is, it is difficult to think that Henry Mauriss alone could finance the type of investment to repair 13 years of Mike Ashley neglect. As always though, more questions than answers, as the claimed ‘backers’ weren’t named.

Whether this is a genuine bid with substance behind it remain to be seen.

However, what appears pretty certain is that the timing of this new bid supposedly being made, is no coincidence, coming only hours after the release of the WTO report.

Although the media and fans were totally split on what the WTO report actually meant with regards to the Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover. The majority verdict seemingly that whilst the report wasn’t great from a Saudi perspective, it didn’t appear likely to lead to the blocking of an NUFC takeover.

With the Saudi PIF bidders having agreed a deal with Mike Ashley and only now awaiting Premier League approval, it would appear from the outside that the Saudi bid would need to fail, before any other offer could be considered by Mike Ashley.

