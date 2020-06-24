Opinion

Must read comments from Aston Villa fans as they ‘look forward’ to playing Newcastle United

It is 15 years since Aston Villa fans visited St James Park.

They aren’t going to be inside SJP today but judging by the comments below, the overwhelming feeling is that this record isn’t going to improve in this match.

Only one point in the last six games, second bottom of the league, only one PL win since New Year’s Day…life is looking bleak for Aston Villa fans.

The Aston Villa fans are so so so negative below and it makes sweet reading!

Crack open a beer (or six) and enjoy these comments below before the game.

Just remember how embarrassing the behaviour was of the Aston Villa fans back in 2009 and indeed to an extent, 2016.

Aston Villa fans commenting via their Villa Talk message board:

‘Steve Bruce will out master Dean Smith.

Expecting sadly another loss to this in form georgie team.’

‘Bruce getting one over us would finalize the embarrassment of a season.

We just have to try something new.’

‘Game is just massive. Which is worrying. Think it’s time for two up top.

Think we’ll need to be brave and take risks to get a win up there.

There’s no crowd so will be interesting to see how we take to being away for the first time since the restart.

Certainly can’t do any harm to not have 50k geordies, who now seem to despise us, screaming and booing us.

This feels like a must win for me. Not enough games left and with the likes of Wolves, United and Liverpool in the horizon we need something special.

It’s time to stand up and be counted and to try start proving all the doubters wrong, because even our own fans have largely written us off now. Understandably but still.

This alone should be motivation enough for our team but we seek to have a team full of individuals and I don’t see the fight and desire or togetherness that I did last season. One win could change that.’

‘Pretty much must win to be in with a chance of staying up.’

‘Basically, given our fixtures, this is a must win.

Hard to see how that could happen given the players we have and our performances this season. We’re the second worst team in the league.’

‘We need to pack the midfield and then take out maximin so they are less effective.

I believe we are down anyway but may aswell try and enjoy the remaining games.’

‘I dont have any optimism for this game the way we’re playing, plus I think it’s very bad news for us that Joe Linton finally score.’

‘Which side does Maximin play on?

Might be a slaughter if he’s playing on the right.’

‘Already dreading the sight of Saint-Maximin running at our fullbacks.’

‘I keep seeing the phrase “if we have any chance of staying up”.

We’re 19th, and we can’t buy a win. We even lost twice to **** Bournemouth.

Just embrace relegation chaps, it’s less stressful.’

‘This is the most must win of must win games.

I’ll not be watching it though, I’d rather spend some time peeling my own fingernails off than endure another performance like recently.’

‘This game probably decides if we go down or not. Think we can claw our back to safety if we get 3 points. Otherwise it’s game over.’

‘Wolves, Liverpool and Man Utd are up next. Can see zero points from that.

If we don’t win here we are done.’

‘Only thng that gives me any hope for this game is that surely we must be due a win sooner or later after going eight games without a win.’

‘Smith always beat Bruce…’

‘Must win. Even a draw isn’t good enough I suspect. Have very little faith at this point. Always thought there was no way we could finish below a steve bruce side this league, and yet we’re miles away. Embarrassing.’

‘Smith has a good record against Bruce’s teams, and that’s a result of Smith’s trusted formations beating the Bruce set-up.

If we switch it to 2-up top, we’ll play long balls a lot more than we’ve seen recently (which is quite a lot anyway), and we’ll be playing Bruceball against the master.’

‘We could record our second double of the season on Wednesday. Think back to last November, when we beat Newcastle 2-0 and they were lucky to have got nil. They really aren’t that good are they? After that match, they had looked like the team that would be occupying a place in the bottom three, rather than ourselves. They came to Villa Park looking for a point and we can’t afford to make that same mistake tomorrow.

We last won at St James’ Park in 2005 (3-0). That was the game they finished with 8 men, following a fight between Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer, oh how we all laughed that day :D! Since then we have drawn 4 and have lost 7 of our games up there. Overall, we have won 52 and have drawn 36 of the 157 league games, that have been played between the two clubs.

Newcastle fans have had a problem with us for some years now, but won’t be able to voice it tomorrow. To quote one of their numerous former managers, they “will love it” if they could win this game and by doing so, play a part in sending us down. This is a game that we can’t afford to lose though and it’s a game that we really could do with getting three points from.’

‘Fairly sure Bruce is going to be the person to send us down – maybe some poetic justice there for how some of our fans treated him in the later days…’

‘A must win game. We have very luckily got away with 1 point from 2 games. Or should that be 1 point from 7 games? Either way somehow we’re one win away from being out of the relegation zone.

We dont have many better fixtures or many more chances to get points on the board.’

‘They’ll let us have the ball and hit us on the counter.

If we get a early goal who knows, if not I think their pace on the flanks will be enough to beat us.’

‘Dreadful record at St. James Park, the side is dreadful, and all round this seems like a dreadful way to spend this evening.’

