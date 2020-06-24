Opinion

Mike Ashley asking Newcastle United fans to take credit not refunds to ‘assist the club’ is laughable

This is my first contribution to The Mag but I was so outraged.

Though I was by no means surprised with what the club had done.

What really got me was one of the lines put out in the recent information put out by Mike Ashley and Newcastle United regarding refunds to supporters for tickets.

This was in relation to accepting a credit as opposed to a refund.

“It will also assist the club in adjusting to the significant impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Firstly, I am not a season ticket holder, nor am I awaiting a refund on any individual ticket sales.

However, like many readers I have been impacted financially during this pandemic, so I have the upmost sympathy with anyone facing financial difficulty, if not unemployment, during these unprecedented times.

It is very well documented that Newcastle United are the very last Premier League club to react to the remainder of the season being played behind closed doors and to offer a reimbursement to their fans.

To then suggest that those supporters could now assist the club financially during this process, by accepting a credit as opposed to a refund, is a disgrace.

It can be debated about reasons for the delay in communication, given the supposed potential takeover, but the fact remains that the current owners have shown utter disregard for their customers throughout their tenure.

I would imagine the structure of the takeover would be impacted by the financial status including cash in the bank and protected income streams (such as TV and sponsorship), so of course it would suit the current owners for the money to be credited as opposed to refunded.

Let us not forget that NUFC were one of only two Premier League clubs in the end to fully utilise the furlough scheme during this process, whilst at the same time announcing a large profit (£34.7m) only two months ago (May 2020) in the latest accounts (for 2018/19 season).

Which of course comes as no shock under Mike Ashley.

However, then to suggest to the Newcastle fans not to take their hard earned money out, despite financial uncertainty, in order to financially assist the club under the current regime, does not sit well with me!

