News

Michael Owen predicts Newcastle v Manchester City FA Cup match

Michael Owen has been looking ahead to Sunday’s match at St James Park.

Manchester City the visitors to Tyneside for a behind closed doors game to decide the FA Cup semi-finalists.

In the other three quarter-finals, Michael Owen predicts Chelsea, Man Utd and Sheff Utd to progress.

The last time the two clubs met in the competition, Sir Bobby Robson’s Newcastle beat Kevin Keegan’s Man City 1-0, a Nobby Solano goal winning that 2002 FA Cup fifth round match at SJP, NUFC losing to Arsenal in an FA Cup sixth round replay.

In a nine season period from 1998 to 2006, Newcastle reached the FA Cup final twice, the semi final twice and quarter final twice.

The next 13 seasons, including 12 under Mike Ashley, saw Newcastle only win nine FA Cup matches in total, never more than one in a season.

To put that in context, since losing to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fifth round in February 2018, Manchester City have now won their last nine FA Cup matches. In the process averaging almost four goals a game scoring 35 and conceding only four.

To their credit, especially under Guardiola, Man City have given the domestic cup competitions plenty respect if they went on to win the FA cup this season, it would mean eight FA or League Cups won in the last 10 years.

Referring back to NUFC’s last triumph, Michael Owen sums up the contrasting recent fortunes: ‘A lot has changed at both clubs since that final in 1955 and Manchester City fans have now become accustomed to winning trophies.’

The absence of both Aguero and Fernandinho gives Newcastle some encouragement, whilst Man City coming unstuck at Chelsea on Thursday also gives some hope, only 35% possession for Chelsea but they hurt Man City on the break and in the 2-1 win actually had 10 shots on target to the two for the visitors.

However, the previous strolling 3-0 and 5-0 wins over Arsenal and Burnley are a better representation of what Newcastle are up against.

Michael Owen predicts that it will be victory for the red hot favourites, Man City are also odds on to win the FA as well. For Newcastle to be in with a shout we know it will take NUFC to play above themselves, Man City to be below par, with Dubravka and his defence also needing to be at their best, with a little luck to be thrown in as well.

Allan Saint-Maximin has started to put an end product on his dribbling skills and gives hope of goals that aren’t reliant mainly on set-piece situations.

If Newcastle can get that first goal, who knows.

Michael Owen talking to Betvictor:

“Both teams had tough games in the previous round.

“A dramatic 3-2 win over West Brom meant Newcastle United are in the last eight for the first time since 2006, while a solitary goal from Sergio Aguero proved to be the difference as Manchester City emerged 1-0 winners over a stubborn Sheffield Wednesday side at Hillsborough.

“The sides have only met once this season in the Premier League and that ended in a draw but the most recent meeting between them in the FA Cup was back in 2002 where Newcastle United won 1-0.

“The last “major” domestic trophy won by Newcastle United was the FA Cup, back in 1955, when they actually beat Manchester City 3-1.

“Steve Bruce has already admitted this season that he wants the club competing for silverware again but unfortunately for him, there are no easy games at this stage and I think this might be the end of the road for them.

“A lot has changed at both clubs since that final in 1955 and Manchester City fans have now become accustomed to winning trophies.

“Having already won the League Cup this season, I think City will be the ones moving one step closer to the final with a win at St James’ Park.”

