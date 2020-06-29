Opinion

Manchester City fans comments before AND after winning 2-0 at Newcastle United – Interesting

Interesting to read what Manchester City fans have been saying after winning at St James Park.

Especially when you compare and contrast it to what they were saying ahead of the match.

The reality on Sunday was a stroll for Man City, Steve Bruce using the most negative tactics and formation possible, allowing the visitors easy total domination.

The Premier League restart had seen Man City win 3-0 and 5-0 against Arsenal and Burnley respectively, however, as the comments below show, it only takes something like Thursday’s unlucky 2-1 win at Chelsea (Man City had 65% possession) for Manchester City fans to go ridiculously overboard with their negativity and panic.

Bearing in mind they have already won the League Cup, are nailed on for second in the Premier League behind the only team better than them, are now into the FA Cup semis AND won away at Real Madrid in the first leg and so are favourites to get into the Champions League last eight when the competition resumes in August.

Reading the comments below from Manchester City fans before the match, there were worries about Newcastle’s attacking players, NUFC being a bogey team, so many doubts about their own players and tactics, fears of what Andy Carroll could do etc etc.

Amusingly, reading the post-match comments from them, it is as though those pre-match worries never existed, nothing to worry about apart from Otamendi having so little to do that he decided to make it interesting by creating Newcastle’s only chance…

Manchester City fans commenting before AND after their 2-0 win at Newcastle via their Blue Moon message board:

PRE-MATCH

‘The one that actually matters to us.

Newcastle won’t be a walk over they’ve got experience of packing 10 men behind the ball and have pace and skill up front so will be a danger on the break.’

‘They will lump the ball into our box for head on a stick Andy sick note Carrol. I don’t fancy any of our centre halves against him but suspect it’s why Pep pulled Laporte off early.

We should win this. I thought that at Chelsea though. Have we still got the desire? I’m not sure.’

‘Revenge for 1955 Wembley, please.

And 1957 too, Blaydon Races all over Maine Road.’

‘For some mental reason, we seem to save our big f.ck ups for Newcastle recently.

Having said that, Pep mentioned that this was a final for the squad so i expect us to go all guns blazing.’

‘I thought we would beat Newcastle, but having witnessed last night’s defending I’m not sure now.’

‘Hoof n run will be newcastles tactic.’

‘Problem is, that works. Against us, that often works.’

‘and it works against us as shown by various teams including utd and wolves.

They have the fast forwards to do it and will expose the space in behind our fragile defence.’

‘This game not a gimme but will eventually wear them down .

Bruce has quietly done a very good job up there, which just shows the over-hyping benitez got from media outlets.’

‘Can see us losing this due to us looking dead on our feet at the end of Thursday night’s game.’

‘They’ve been a bogey team recently and coupled with our loss on Thursday I’m going into this less confident than I should be.’

‘We know how they’ll play against us, let’s hope Pep sets them up so we’re not taken apart on the break.’

‘The Newcastle front men would fancy their chances against our defence…A half decent supply of ball into the channels and we could be in trouble.’

‘Newcastle away is hard at any stage of the season never mind just coming back from the 4 months break and losing to chelsea and handing liverpool the title.

City are hurting and it could really go both ways.’

POST-MATCH

‘Brilliant in parts and overall a job well done against a bunch of talentless cloggers…’

‘Newcastle were woeful and there is a huge amount of work to do if/when their takeover happens.’

‘Comfortable and surprised how the Geordies approached the game, behind closed doors definitely helped because with their supporters behind them it would have been a tougher game.

We played sublime football from the first minute the gulf in class was glaring it was like playing a plucky division one team.’

‘Ok barcodes can’t expect to match us but they are a PL team in a QF of the FA cup – in the first half they reminded me of Rotherham when they came to our place – but Rotherham are leagues below PL standard.

Andy Carroll was sh.t 10 years ago – shows how bad a manager the elephant man is when that’s all he can come up with – Pep must have been thinking that kind of football belongs in a museum.’

‘How did NU get to the quarter finals? They must have had some poor opponents!

That match was a training session for us.

We could have put the Academy lads on against them and there were only possibly 2 of their players who might have bothered them!’

‘1955 last time they won a major honour and it’s supposedly a hotbed of football.

I’d feel for them if they hadn’t been such utter giddy pr.cks when John Hall was bankrolling them.’

‘They think they are the best fans in the world.

Complete deluded f.ckers every last one of them.’

‘Apart from their one missed chance, it was a walk in Sid James’ Park.

Best comment of the night?

“From the top of the (Leazes) Stand, you can see for miles. You can see Barnard Castle if you’ve got good eyesight”.’

‘We were breathtaking to watch at times but if we don’t kill teams off we always have a Gale moment in us.

I was slightly worried how nervy we started to look under any sort of pressure from a poor Newcastle side.

They were cloggers, Carroll and Linton in particular.’

‘Where are all the moaning w.nkers who slagged off the players on here on Thursday.

We know who you (always) are!’

‘Overall good win against thugs. Still struggling with final ball and finishing. KDB best on pitch by a mile.’

‘It was a 5-0 win that could have ended 2-1.

Games like this just show we have no main striker when Kun is out. Sorry Gab you are not up to it.’

‘The game was run by Gundogan, David and Kev and it was pure dominance

Apart from the one error, which we all expect from Otamendi, we were sound at the back

The real criticism is for all our possession we didn’t score enough goals.’

‘Like a lot of people I was getting a little tired of the expense of semi finals at Wembley, but I’m gutted I can’t be there…’

‘Carroll is an out and out thug.’

‘Typical Carroll game – throws a few elbows, huffs and puffs, couple of cheap late tackles etc. An excuse of a footballer who will now be injured until this time next year.’

‘Nice one Blues, dealt nicely with a side determined to see 45 minutes out in the most negative way…..

decent enough from most, some nice interplay and was happy to see Sterling step up after another slightly underwhelming opening period from him.

have to admit, that Gayle miss was rather fortuitous.’

‘Foden is looking very good. I thought Jesus played very well too. Newcastle defended very well against him getting in some last minute blocks. The 2nd goal killed the game and what a goal it was.’

‘Some great football but wasteful yet again. They could and should have equalized and then anything could have happened.’

‘Good performance, but we can play better. The crossing from the full backs especially Mendy was poor and he needs to improve both offensively and defensively.

Completely dominated the game but we were too wasteful in front of goal and we nearly paid the price with another Otamendi mistake. Good to see Sterling score again and onto another semi final.’

‘Terrific performance and job done, slightly frustrating at our inability to convert more of our chances.

Pathetic from Carroll and Joelinton, couple of tw.ts.’

