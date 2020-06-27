Opinion

Manchester City fans change tune with these comments ahead of facing Newcastle United

Manchester City fans have been talking ahead of Sunday at St James Park.

The FA Cup quarter final set to take place behind closed doors.

Neither side with anything left to play for in the league, Man City set for a top four probably runners-up finish, whilst Newcastle have realistically reached safety.

Reading the comments below from Manchester City fans, a definite change of tune is there.

The overwhelming arrogance we have become used to of them expecting to just turn up and win, isn’t anywhere as solid as in past meetings.

With eight defeats already in the Premier League, including at Chelsea on Thursday, plus Fernandinho and Aguero not able to play.

However, Newcastle United themselves are now seen as a bit of bogey team for many Manchester City fans, their team only winning once at St James Park since 2014.

Rafa Benitez had superb form against them, his Newcastle team having results of 1-1. 0-1 and 2-1 at SJP against Man City, whilst Steve Bruce added a 2-2 earlier this season.

Overall, the Manchester City fans do generally still think they will win but good to see that little bit of doubt there, after all, their final 28 games in Premier League and domestic cups saw them play 28 and win 27 of them, the exception that 2-1 defeat on Tyneside.

Interesting to see that they believe the absence of 50,000 Newcastle fans is such a big positive for them.

Here’s hoping an all but empty St James Park can still unsettle them…

Manchester City fans commenting via their Blue Moon message board:

‘Under normal circumstances I would be concerned about travelling up there for a cup quarter but thankfully their best player, the crowd, will be missing.

This team if nothing else has always shown an ability to bounce back and that is what I expect to see on Sunday.’

‘St James park is a tough place to go with a big geordie crowd roaring them on (just ask utd last season).

But in a big empty stadium i can see us easily winning this game as if its a training session.

We’ll have too much quality for them.’

‘The one that actually matters to us.

Newcastle won’t be a walk over they’ve got experience of packing 10 men behind the ball and have pace and skill up front so will be a danger on the break.

However we should be well up for this.’

‘They will lump the ball into our box for head on a stick Andy sick note Carrol. I don’t fancy any of our centre halves against him but suspect it’s why Pep pulled Laporte off early.

I’d play a back 3 with Walker to look after Almiron.

Someone to f.cking kick that dirty little ex Bournemouth tw.t as well.

We should win this. I thought that at Chelsea though. Have we still got the desire? I’m not sure.’

‘Revenge for 1955 Wembey, please.

And 1957 too, Blaydon Races all over Maine Road.’

‘Three wins away from another trophy. SF draw could be very tasty if we get through this.

Foden, Silva and Jesus to come back in.’

‘We looked f.cked last night (at Chelsea) after an hour so the team needs freshening. Bring Leroy in and Jesus, sterling on the bench.

A hard fought 2-1 win.’

‘We can still have an excellent season.

Newcastle is now a crucial game, our league form has been well below our recent standard.

But if we beat the Rags in the FA Cup final and the German Rags in the Champs league final, I would be a very, very happy man, a treble.’

‘The good news is that Foden is back in training, the bad news is so is Stones!’

‘For some mental reason, we seem to save our big f.ck ups for Newcastle recently.

Having said that, Pep mentioned that this was a final for the squad so i expect us to go all guns blazing.’

‘Absolute full strength and play the u23s next Thursday (in PL against Liverpool).’

‘FA Cup is all that matters until August, nothing has changed.’

‘I thought we would beat Newcastle, but having witnessed last night’s defending I’m not sure now.’

‘Hoof n run will be newcastles tactic.’

‘Problem is, that works. Against us, that often works.’

‘and it works against us as shown by various teams including utd and wolves.

They have the fast forwards to do it and will expose the space in behind our fragile defence.’

‘This game not a gimme but will eventually wear them down .

Bruce has quietly done a very good job up there, which just shows the over-hyping benitez got from media outlets.

0-2 Foden, jesus.

‘Looking forward to this now, the first meaningful game since football restarted. Let’s go and win it, City!’

‘Can see us losing this due to us looking dead on our feet at the end of Thursday night’s game.

Three days rest is f.ck all especially coming off three previous games in seven days, and talk of us having a big squad to compensate is bullsh.t.’

‘They’ve been a bogey team recently and coupled with our loss on Thursday I’m going into this less confident than I should be.

My prediction is Pep will pick a starting 11 that we’ll say ‘what the hell is he thinking’ and said team will go on to beat Newcastle.

I’d love to see us go three at the back and have Mendy and Walker as wing backs.’

‘We know how they’ll play against us, let’s hope Pep sets them up so we’re not taken apart on the break.’

‘This is the important game. I hope Foden is fit for this as we missed him at Chelsea.’

‘The Newcastle front men would fancy their chances against our defence…A half decent supply of ball into the channels and we could be in trouble.’

‘League was gone ages ago, so we have to focus on winning what’s left.

Let’s do this.’

‘Villa created chance after chance against Newcastle the other night.’

‘2-0 by half time.

Newcastle cant get 2 passes.’

‘Newcastle away is hard at any stage of the season never mind just coming back from the 4 months break and losing to chelsea and handing liverpool the title.

city are hurting and it could really go both ways and with champions league to come we could turn off again

but i think pep is good at wanting silverware and wants to win every trophy if he can.

so the players will be well prepared and have a good mind set for this game. city can hurt anybody when it clicks and am talking big teams as well.

So Newcastle will have to respect us and keep it tight and hope for that bit of luck they have had in the past over us.’

