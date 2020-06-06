Opinion

Letters to The Mag featuring Newcastle United takeover, ticket refunds, Mike Ashley and…football

The Newcastle United takeover continues to be the big topic of discussion, so is this soon to be the end for Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce?

There may not be any actual football being played at the moment, but the takeover escalation has certainly proved to be a major distraction, as we all deal with the virus situation.

It has been great to see so many new and old (experienced!) writers / fans contributing to The Mag as we are in these very strange times to be a Newcastle fan.

Contributions sent in are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent ones sent in, relating to the Newcastle United Takeover, (no) ticket refunds, TV piracy and other issues (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place)

‘I am owed money from the club regarding tickets purchased for matches, that I know I / we will be unable to attend.

Money I could do with at this time having lost a considerable amount of money due to coronavirus.

Martin Lewis has an interesting article on his website, in a nutshell, he states that football clubs should be offering refunds or credits and states;

‘We haven’t found any clubs denying refunds – though if you know of one, let us know on [email protected]’

I would suggest that supporters who are owed money start contacting him – he can be persuasive!!’

Graham Richardson

‘When, or if, we get rid of Ashley, I hope we can have a press room full of people who will tell the truth about our great club Newcastle United.

The Mag has been the only voice of reason we could depend on.

We want a manager who will speak to our supporters, Rafa was a voice of hope who was constantly sh.t on by the powers that be.

And stuff Steve Bruce ‘Newcastle United supporter through and through’, because to the whole country he was Ashley’s little puppet. Get rid of him, he does not give a f.ck about Newcastle United or the supporters – run after Ashley and you might get a ZERO hours contact.

And also our great supporters, don’t forget Sports Direct and the Frasers group the next time you buy anything, WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU, you evil little man.’

Harry Lithgow

‘I believe NUFC supporters should ALL complain to the Chief Executive of the Premier League due to the delay in completing the Owners and Directors Test, which is now taking a ridiculous amount of time.

All NUFC supporters should also complain through MP Chi Onwurah (whose constituency includes St James Park) as well as through their own MP, regarding the delay in the Premier League completing the O and D Test.

Fans need to voice their frustration, so that this matter is concluded without any further delay.

Sam Pawar

Mike Ashley must have done it this time.

Having sickened so many Newcastle fans, he had to give 10,000 free season tickets away.

If for any reason this takeover doesn’t happen, then surely it is still the end for Ashley at Newcastle.

The football is abysmal and the club a joke on and off the pitch with clowns like Charnley and Bruce employed.

Then these past few months during the virus crisis have been a disgrace that would tip any remaining Newcastle fan over the edge.

Refusing to refund individual tickets, refusing to refund the five games left of this campaign to season ticket holders, furloughing loads of staff, taking money off fans for 2020/21 season tickets, not paying casual matchday staff during this period, total contempt for fans with no statements or explanations on the above.

Once fans are allowed back into SJP, why would anybody give Ashley a single penny?’

Will Dobson

‘I have sent this to the Premier League.

On behalf of every Newcastle United fan both in my region and beyond, I demand to know why the investigation into our takeover by the Saudi PIF is taking so long.

By your gross inaction you are holding every fan in contempt, preventing my club’s progress to finally achieve its true potential and even risking the previously good relations between the UK and a valuable trading partner.

While I understand that project restart has been your main priority, that is now in place and there should be no further obstacles.

One could be forgiven for thinking that there is some ulterior motive in delaying this deal as it concerns the top club in the north east, which follows the usual path of unfair discrimination against our region.

In my city, Newcastle United represents its beating heart for untold thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds and you are causing anger and frustration by your wilful inaction.

The government have so far been happy to distance themselves from the sale but if you continue with your delaying tactics, they may decide to force the deal through as they could see billions of pounds of trade between the UK and Saudi Arabia being put in jeopardy should you persist in your inaction.

You have a duty to every supporter to make this deal happen as quickly as possible, it is high time that the sleeping giant of English football was allowed to waken and finally realise its true potential.’

Steve Pearce

‘I can’t believe it is only two weeks until we see football back.

Newcastle taking on Sheff Utd on Sunday 21 June.

Hardly anybody is talking about this, the FOOTBALL, which I find a bit mad.

I know the takeover is vital but at the same time, with all the misery in out lives at the minute, it will at least be a first positive step to see NUFC on the TV playing matches.’

Chris Scott

