Lee Charnley still gives no response to letter after NUST ask he and Mike Ashley to do the right thing

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) have revealed that they wrote to Lee Charnley five days ago.

The Trust writing to Ashley’s employee on 29 May 2020 in the latest challenge to the club regarding the shameless treatment by Mike Ashley of supporters, in terms of money owed to fans for now useless 2019/20 match tickets.

As well as the fact that Lee Charnley and Mike Ashley are continuing to take advance payments for the 2020/21 season tickets.

After five days NUST have (unsurprisingly) received no reply / response and have now made the letter public…

The letter from NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) sent on 29 May 2020:

“Dear Mr. Charnley,

“We have previously contacted Newcastle United to express our concerns at the lack of action by Newcastle United to assist its supporters in a time of need during this unprecedented global health and economic crisis.

“You have called on the fans of Newcastle United for support so often over the years and when we called for you to stand by your supporters you did nothing.

“Yesterday the Premier League formally confirmed the resumption of Premier League games behind closed doors for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

“Today we ask you yet again to do the right thing and confirm that you will:

“Refund all Season Ticket holders on a pro-rata basis for all remaining 2019/20 home fixtures;

“Refund all single match sale tickets purchased for fixtures that will now be played behind closed doors (including away games), and;

“Pause all future Season Ticket payments until the commencement date of the 2020/21 Premier League season is confirmed.

“We understand the club finds its self in a complex situation in light of the prospective sale of the club by the incumbent owner.

“That does not give you a legitimate right to a dereliction of duty to your supporters. Without supporters, Newcastle United does

not exist.

“We note the majority of clubs in the Premier League have managed to find solutions to these ticketing issues and to offer support to their fans.

“There is no obvious obstacle to Newcastle United doing the same.

“As always, we would welcome the opportunity to discuss these issues and work with you to find a solution that works for all.

Yours sincerely

NUST Board

Yet again, this football club under Mike Ashley a complete shameless embarrassment.

Not only refusing to do the right thing in refunding money due to supporters BUT also showing total contempt in not even replying to NUST, nor communicating whatsoever with Newcastle supporters to explain / justify what is (or isn’t) happening.

