Lee Charnley makes contact with 3 Newcastle United players to extend contracts – Report

Lee Charnley has made contact with three Newcastle United players via their agents.

The club wanting to extend their stays at St James Park.

All three players are set to be out of contract in three weeks time, with current deals ending on 30 June 2020.

The reliable George Caulkin of The Athletic has broken the news, revealing contact was made last week with representatives of Andy Carroll, Matty Longstaff and Javier Manquillo.

The man from The Athletic says that Lee Charnley has told the players’ agents about ‘the prospect of extended deals, as well as asking them to sign short-term extensions that would allow them to figure in Newcastle’s final nine league matches.’

The report says that the move is to try and deal with both short-term and longer-term issues, as uncertainty surrounds the club with no takeover confirmed as yet.

As things stand, the three players would be only still for the Sheffield United and Aston Villa Premier League matches, plus the Man City FA Cup match, before their current deals end.

George Caulkin says that time is running out and ‘All three players’ futures must be resolved by June 23’, which is now exactly two weeks away.

We have already seen instances at other clubs of certain players unwilling to sign temporary extensions to cover only the remaining games of the 2019/20 season, players worrying it could affect them getting the best long-term contract deal possible elsewhere, especially if they got injured in the remaining matches of this season.

Caulkin making this point about the NUFC trio as well; ‘Although nobody at Newcastle questions the professionalism of Carroll, Longstaff or Manquillo, there is a recognition that without the carrot of a longer contract, it may be difficult to persuade the trio to put their bodies on the line for a temporary extension, potentially leaving the squad small and vulnerable to any injuries.’

I’m guessing that unless this takeover happens very quickly and ambitions are significantly raised, it would surely mean that both Carroll and Manquillo would need to be offered one year deals to stay, as an absolute minimum in Manquillo’s case I would have thought.

It has been widely reported that Matty Longstaff has been offered £30,000 per week by Udinese and other clubs are also interested in a 20 year old midfield prospect who would only cost £400,000 development compensation, with Mike Ashley refusing to pay any more than £15,000 – £20,000 per week maximum.

George Caulkin says his information is that Newcastle have now increased their offer to a basic contract offer of £20,000 a week with a bonus of £10,000 paid every time he plays.

This is looking set to be a very busy month in many ways, who know how the club will look by the time we get to July.

Needless to say, we need this takeover to happen as soon as possible.

