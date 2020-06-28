News

Kevin de Bruyne “Newcastle United know what they are, that is really important, to have an identity as a team”

Kevin de Bruyne has been speaking ahead of tonight’s match at St James Park.

The top quality midfielder ranking this FA Cup match as Man City’s biggest since football returned.

Kevin de Bruyne desperately hoping Newcastle United won’t spoil his 29th birthday party celebrations.

Back in November, Newcastle continued their very decent home record against Man City, following up results of 1-1, 0-1 and 2-1 under Rafa Benitez, with a 2-2. Jonjo Shelvey salvaging a point for Steve Bruce after an 82nd minute brilliant Kevin de Bruyne volley looked to have won it.

That was actually only the second goal that the Belgian star has ever scored against Newcastle.

His only other one came only five weeks after signing for Manchester City, October 2015 seeing Mitro put NUFC ahead at the Etihad before the roof caved in. Sergio Aguero getting five and Kevin de Bruyne the other.

Well, here’s hoping we can spoil his 29th birthday today.

As for identity, hopefully de Bruyne is right about our side, but as a club we have lost so much of our identity under Mike Ashley.

What a dream it would be to reach the semi-finals and then wake up tomorrow to news of the Newcastle United takeover completed…

Kevin de Bruyne talking to official Manchester City site:

‘Is this Newcastle game the biggest since the restart?’

“I think probably it is.

“When we started the season again after lockdown it was clear that the Premier League would be gone.

“That’s confirmed now.

“So obviously we know now that the FA Cup and the Champions League are the competitions we can win.

“With Newcastle being the first game, so I guess this is the most important out of the four.”

‘With three games in six days, are you able to quickly turn your attention from Chelsea to Newcastle?’

“We need to.

“Obviously, every team is looking a little bit for fitness with pre-season only three weeks long.

“So you feel the intensity is still not there not like it is supposed to be, the rhythm and everything.

“It will be hard because we were home at 2.30 this [Friday] morning [after Chelsea] so a little bit tired.

“But we will do everything we can to recover and be prepared for this game on Sunday because we need to, that is it.”

‘What do you think are the strengths of this Newcastle side?’

“I think they are a really good structural team.

“Newcastle United know what they are, that is really important, to have an identity as a team.

“They are very compact, with some good strikers, pacey wingers.

“It has always been tough going at Newcastle.

“Obviously there is no fans now, we don’t know if that makes a difference but it is going to be a tough game because they will also want to win and go through to the semi-final.”

