Opinion

Jonathan Woodgate maybe regrets trolling Newcastle United after sacked at Middlesbrough

Jonathan Woodgate is the best ever defender I have seen in a black and white shirt.

Such an intelligent and classy quality player…

Apparently not exactly living up to this as a manager.

Jonathan Woodgate left St James Park for Real Madrid, who knows were he will go now after getting the sack at Middlesbrough.

Appointed in June 2019, it is quite a remarkable achievement that Woodgate has taken a team that finished fifth and seventh these past two seasons and turned them into relegation candidates.

Middlesbrough are currently only five points off the bottom of the Championship, fourth bottom and out of the bottom three only on goal difference.

Boro sacked him on Tuesday (see below) after a run of only one win in the 14 games since New Year’s day.

Jonathan Woodgate actually came back into our lives when making NUFC headlines back in September 2019, only seven games into the job at Middlesbrough.

After only one win in those seven matches, the childhood Boro fan tried to deflect from the poor job he was doing at Middlesbrough, by bizarrely rubbishing Newcastle United.

Talking on 12 September 2019 about summer signings Bola and Dijksteel who came from League One clubs, Jonathan Woodgate told the Gazette:

“It’s a big step up for them to play for this football club.

“This football club is a big football club, who’s done well.

“I know we’ve only been in the Premier League once in 10 years but we’ve been to a UEFA Cup final, we won the Carling Cup, Newcastle haven’t.

“When was the last time Newcastle went to a UEFA Cup final?

“Our history is better than theirs in recent times, I’d say. It’s a big club.

“So I would say it’s a bit of a step up for them. It was difficult for them at first but those two will improve, they will get better, that is guaranteed.

“I’m seeing it in training, they will definitely improve and they will be a success at this club if they keep on going and keep on wanting to improve which they do, they are keen as mustard, the pair of them.”

After his ‘stirring’ words, Middlesbrough did actually beat Reading 1-0 at home BUT then won none of their next ten.

Now after a feeble 3-0 home defeat to Swansea and NUFC loan player Freddie Woodman, Jonathan Woodgate has been sacked.

After painting that dream of playing for massive club Middlesbrough, Woodgate was set to take those signings back to League One.

Now Neil Warnock has arrived to try and save them and Jonathan Woodgate unlikely to ever manage a club quite as massive as Middlesbrough, ever again.

Middlesbrough official statement:

‘MFC can confirm that head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

Jonathan was relieved of his role on Tuesday morning and will be replaced by the experienced Neil Warnock.

Warnock will assume responsibility immediately.

The club would like to place on record its thanks to Jonathan for all his work in the role of head coach.’

