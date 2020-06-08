News

Joelinton talks to Brazilian media about first NUFC season and dream of winning Premier League with Newcastle

Joelinton has had an ‘interesting’ first season at Newcastle United.

Eleven months after joining from Hoffenheim, this 2019/20 campaign is still not over.

Set to turn 24 in August, Newcastle’s record signing has been talking to Brazilian media about his time at St James Park so far.

Joelinton says he knew it would be more difficult moving to the Premier League compared to the Bundesliga: ‘Being at a good club (Newcastle), disputing the best league in the world, where the best teams, players, coaches are, but it all comes together with pressure to have been the most expensive signing of the club.’

In meeting these challenges, the striker says: ‘it’s all about work, dedication and commitment, to succeed here.’

With only one Premier League goal and two PL assists so far, fair to say that everybody, including Joelinton, expected more of a return.

However, the player is still ambitious when it comes to what he hopes he can achieve with NUFC: ‘I have many dreams, the dream of being a Premier League champion, of reaching international competition with Newcastle…’

Can Joelinton still be a success at Newcastle United?

That is the £40m question.

Joelinton speaking to Jornal do Commercio:

“The time I spent in Germany was very good for me.

“I learned a lot from them, the way to work, to live, and today I feel better in all ways, both on and off the pitch, as a human being, father and athlete.

“Being at a good club [Newcastle], disputing the best league in the world, where the best teams, players, coaches are, but it all comes together with pressure to have been the most expensive signing of the club.

“I know my goals and challenges and I always try to do my best, because that’s how I got here and I will continue on this footing, because only then will things go right.

“It is still my first year, undergoing adaptation.

“The Premier League is a very difficult championship, with very high level players, and I knew that the difficulties would arise.

“But it’s all about work, dedication and commitment, to succeed here.

“I think that, unlike Germany, English football has more physical contact, and that increases the level of difficulty for the attacker to face defenders.

“I have a great relationship with Steve Bruce, he always challenges me a lot in training, gives me confidence, always wanting everyone’s evolution.

“The fans have a great affection for me, but there is always a challenge also when things don’t happen, as there is in any club.

“I have many dreams, the dream of being a Premier League champion, of reaching international competition with Newcastle…

“We know it’s not easy but we have to fight and do our best to go after ours [dreams].”

