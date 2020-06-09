News

Joelinton gets winner as Newcastle United beat Middlesbrough 3-2 behind closed doors

Joelinton scored on Saturday as Newcastle United had a full scale training match at St James Park.

The game ended 1-1 and the club released video footage on social media (see below), including the two goals.

Joelinton yet to score at St James Park in the Premier League scoring for the oranges. Whilst on loan Nabil Bentaleb (hasn’t scored a single goal in club football since 2016 apart from penalties) scored a left foot cracker.

Premier League clubs have also been given permission to play friendlies against other clubs ahead of the return of competitive matches. Today they took on Middlesbrough in the first of those.

The behind closed doors friendly took place at Newcastle’s Benton training ground.

Middlebrough led 2-0 at half-time with goals from George Saville and Britt Assombalonga.

After the break Newcastle squared things with Yoshinori Muto and Miguel Almiron getting one each.

The scene then set for Joelinton who got the winner, final score 3-2.

We beat @Boro‘s first team 3-2 today in a behind-closed doors friendly at the Newcastle United Training Centre! We’ll bring you goals from @yoshimuto18, Miguel Almíron and Joelinton shortly. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/ArPQlDRvWV — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 9, 2020

Only practice / friendly matches but hopefully a sign that Joelinton may find some form when football returns in 12 days time.

Joelinton scoring on Saturday at St James Park:

⚽ In today’s behind-closed-doors training match at St. James’ Park, Joelinton gave his side – wearing the orange change kit – the lead in the first period. @fun88eng #NUFC pic.twitter.com/iCi80OD301 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 6, 2020

A screamer from Nabil Bentaleb:

💥 @nabilbentaleb42 equalised for the black and whites as today’s behind-closed-doors training match at St. James’ Park finished 1-1. @fun88eng #NUFC pic.twitter.com/ZJbKQPysye — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 6, 2020

Details of first four NUFC matches after restart:

Three of the four are free to air, the FA Cup Man City match (BBC1) and also the Sheff Utd and Bournemouth PL games which Sky Sports have made free to air games and not just for Sky subscribers. The Villa game is on BT Sport.

Sunday 21 June

2pm Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 24 June

6pm Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

6.30pm FA Cup quarter-final: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (BBC1)

Wednesday 1 July

6pm AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

