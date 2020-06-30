News

Jetro Willems releases emotional statement to Newcastle United fans as his contract comes to an end

Jetro Willems picked up a freak injury on Saturday 18 January.

The left sided player forced off during the 1-0 home victory over Chelsea.

By the Monday (20 January 2020), it was confirmed that Willems wouldn’t play again this season, the player then releasing an emotional message to Newcastle fans (read below), pledging to do everything he could to play for Newcastle United one day in the future: ‘I will come back stronger! I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!’

The loan player going on to have cruciate ligament surgery at the end of January.

Jetro Willems via Twitter – Tuesday 30 June 2020:

“I want to thank everyone at Newcastle United.

“You made me feel at home and supported me throughout the whole season.

“I really appreciate that and I wish you all luck, success and health.

“I’m now going to see what the future holds, but I want you to know that you have a special place in my heart.”

Good luck to the Dutch international on a swift recovery and hopefully we will see him in black and white again one day.

One thing for sure, he was far far better than Danny Rose.

Jetro Willems via his Twitter account – 20 January 2020:

“While I’m typing this my eyes are full of tears.

“I pray before each game and I ask God to let everyone end the match healthy whether we win or lose.

“As you already may have heard, the game against Chelsea was my last game for this season.

“I had in all fronts and way, an incredible, beautiful, fun and especially a good half year and I want to thank everyone who were involved for that.

“It was fantastic to play for NUFC!

“I will come back stronger!

“I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!

“Thanks for all the messages”

Jetro Willems

