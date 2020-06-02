News

Italian football chief talks about possibility of some fans allowed back into Serie A games this season

Serie A will restart games on 20 June, four outstanding matches to be played then, followed by 12 full rounds of fixtures to complete the 2019/20 league season in Italy.

The full set of fixtures have been announced and the final day of the season is scheduled to be 2 August.

In contrast, the Premier League have announced that games will restart in 15 days time (17 June) but given no details whatsoever of the rest of the fixture schedule beyond the playing of two outstanding games on the 17 June.

This appears to be due to the ongoing ludicrous idea that the police / government have, of some matches having to be played at neutral venues in case supporters turn up en masse to stare at their home stadium whilst the game is going on inside, instead of actually watching the game on TV at home.

One aspect that all European leagues face in their return to football, is playing without fans behind closed doors.

However, the chief of Italian football now says he hopes to see some fans allowed into games before this current season ends.

Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian football federation (FIGC), speaking to Radio 24:

“Fans inside stadiums?

“It is my heartfelt wish to be able to see a small presence in stadium before the end of the [2019/20] championship.

“It seems unthinkable that in a stadium with 60,000 or 80,000 seats, there is no space for a minimal percentage of spectators who can attend the match with all necessary precautions.

“Certainly it is premature [to do that] today but with the resumption of the championship, there could be a new little signal of hope for our country.

“It [allowing some supporters into games before the season ends] would also be a way to reward fans after a particularly difficult period.”

In Italy, from 15 June there will be limited numbers of people allowed into cinemas and theatres following social distancing rules, and Gravina obviously sees parallels with that situation compared to football fans inside stadiums, adding:

“I’m following the situation for cinemas, theatres, cultural events.”

With the total mess in England thanks to the government’s mishandling of the virus crisis and the still relatively high number of deaths and new virus cases, we look way behind the likes of Italy and pretty much every other European country in terms of getting on top of the problem.

Impossible to guess when fans might be allowed into Premier League stadiums.

