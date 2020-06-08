News

Inspirational Allan Saint-Maximin talks about George Floyd and why compelled to help Food Banks on Tyneside

Allan Saint-Maximin has been one of the few positives this past year at Newcastle United.

Maybe only two Premier League goals and one PL assist so far in a season affected by injuries.

Nevertheless the potential is there for Newcastle fans to have a real superstar to watch if / when adding more of an end product to his undoubted dribbling skills.

A breath of fresh air and rare excitement on the pitch, away from the actual football the French attacking player has also been a star off the pitch.

Allan Saint-Maximin is honest and open, clearly loves it at Newcastle United, all things that have endeared him to the fans.

In a new interview, ASM has been speaking about the issues surrounding the death of George Floyd and how it has touched him.

The 23 year old also explaining why helping local people who are struggling, via the food banks on Tyneside, is something he feels compelled to do.

Allan Saint-Maximin also revealing his most difficult opponent…

The player’s natural honesty and openness has been perfectly seen in his interaction on social media (see below) as well.

In 13 days time we will see (via TV!) Allan Saint-Maximin back on the pitch at St James Park against Sheffield United but in the meantime, always great to feel pride when you read interviews like this one from a Newcastle player.

Allan Saint-Maximin speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:

Talking about the death of George Floyd:

“It’s a really difficult time because I know these things can happen to a lot of people.

“If this happened to your mother or your sister or your father, you can feel like you want to die, you don’t want to go to work, you don’t want to do anything so people have to take this seriously and know that this does not have to happen again.

“It’s difficult to see everything. I see a lot of videos and I don’t like to see people hurt.

“You can feel the pain. It’s a difficult time for me but we have to carry on and be careful.

I see, that was just a coincidence that George Floyd died right after a big policeman put his knee on his neck for 9 minutes while he was saying that he couldn’t breathe 👌🏾 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/swXHs2qtl4 — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) May 30, 2020

“I’m so sorry and so disappointed for George and for his family. I know this could happen to a lot of people, it could happen to my father or my brother.

“That’s why I try to do my best to support. Even though it’s not in my country I think this touches everyone.

“We see the story everywhere. If you can give support or help or do something, I think everybody just wants to help.

“You can only know the pain when this happens to you, but you can understand and it’s important.”

After signing for NUFC Allan Saint-Maximin went and volunteered at a local food bank on Tyneside:

“It’s really important for me [to volunteer at a food bank] because I know where I come from. I wasn’t born with money or a big car, I was born with nothing.

“Even if my parents were in a good situation they would always say ‘you have to go and get everything, even if I could give you money and nice things I won’t because you have to understand that life is difficult’.

The summer signing volunteered to visit the food bank after hearing about the great work it does via @Twitter. There will a donation point available at Strawberry Place before United’s @Carabao_Cup clash against @LCFC, or you can donate online at https://t.co/gp7szx2u03 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/3eCzvZc3R7 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 21, 2019

“I know I have to take care of people sometimes. Even if I don’t give money I know I can give my time and I can stay with these people and talk a little bit.

“It’s important for me to remember where I’m from.”

ASM’s most difficult opponent:

“I have a big dog, it’s strong – it’s difficult to dribble against a dog because they are only focused on the ball.

“When you’ve managed to dribble against your dog you know you are doing good because you have to be quick.

“I’m trying to to do my best to stay fit in the house and enjoy it too.

“Training alone takes a lot of motivation, so taking my dog keeps me going.”

