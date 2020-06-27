Opinion

‘I’m hoping these Steve Bruce blunders don’t prove fatal for Newcastle team v Manchester City’

There will be many opinions going forward regarding the Newcastle team v Manchester City.

The eleven players to take the field on Sunday, our most important game of the season.

Steve Bruce, or whoever it was picked the team v Villa, blundered in playing the exact same team again only three days after the Sheffield United match.

None of the Newcastle United had played competitively for over 15 weeks…yet he plays the same team again.

With our FA Cup game third on the list to play, players should have been rested.

The players who came off early against Aston Villa were hopefully looking after themselves for Man City and I would still expect them to turn up, fingers crossed.

The choice of who starts will be interesting and having seen the predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City (Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Bentaleb, Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle) put up by Dean Wilkins on The Mag on Friday, in the earlier write up, I would think this will be very close to the team Steve Bruce puts out.

However, availability and positioning can make or break the game and these are my observations.

Longstaff boys : I think they have went against Ashley and therefore he will not allow them to play (Toon needs their energy).

Rose: Looks unfit and would not get away with it v City

Ritchie: Replace him

Almiron: Must play down the left

Joelinton: Sub, enough said

ASM: Must play from the start, to use as a sub may be too late as the game could be gone.

If Hayden can’t start, I would go for Matty Longstaff and not Bentaleb, Matty to help chase down the City midfielders

We have done them before when they were flying and we can do them again, but the correct tools need to be on the pitch to do it, so will they?

