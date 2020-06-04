Opinion

If Graeme Souness was managing now he’d be up there with likes of Klopp and Guardiola – Ian Rush

Graeme Souness was / is arguably the worst ever Newcastle United manager in living memory.

He is certainly the one who did the most damage at St James Park.

Dismantling Sir Bobby’s team and forcing out some great players, replacing them with a fortune wasted on the likes of Owen, Luque and Boumsong.

Graeme Souness took Sir Bobby’s team that finished 4th, 3rd and 5th, to then end up 14th in 2002/05 after coming in after four games of the season, then was sacked in February 2006 after a run of six games gave five defeats and a draw. With the same players, Glenn Roeder with Alan Shearer assisting then went on a run of 10 PL wins and two draws in the final 15 games, only three defeats.

Despite this, former Newcastle (and Liverpool…) striker Ian Rush has now declared: ‘If Graeme Souness was manager of a team now, he’d be up there with the likes of Klopp, Guardiola and Mourinho because I think he knows he’d made mistakes. He’d be an absolutely incredible manager if he was managing now.’

Quite incredible what old pros can come out with these days and think nobody will question it!

Graeme Souness was shocking as a Premier League manager.

Yes he had success in Scotland but Rangers were spending very unrealistic fortunes back then, bringing in current England internationals to play against the Scottish pub teams.

The thing is, Graeme Souness was hopeless in every job he had in the English top tier, not just at Newcastle United.

First up was Liverpool, the club where he had excelled as a player.

The Scousers had finished 1st, 2nd, 1st and 2nd, then Graeme Souness in his two full seasons followed those with 6th and 6th in 1991/92 and 1992/93, then resigned in January 1994 before he could be sacked.

Souness next managed in England at Southampton, his one season there saw the Saints battling relegation and ending up 16th in 1996/97.

The next Premier League job was at Blackburn, where he oversaw finishes of 10th, 6th and 15th.

Starting the 2004/05 season with two defeats and two draws after that really poor 15th place finish, it was heavily rumoured that Blackburn were going to sack him. Only for Hall and Shepherd to make the most disastrous move of their ownership and sack Sir Bobby who had started the season with two draws and two defeats (the same as Souness) after finishes of 4th, 3rd and 5th, replacing him with Graeme Souness AND paying Blackburn compensation to get him!

The only ‘incredible’ thing about all of this are Ian Rush’ comments about his old teammate.

Ian Rush speaking to Talksport:

“I think when Graeme took over at Rangers, I think he won the league easily.

“He got a lot of English players up there and he won the league easily and maybe he came down thinking maybe he can do the same (at Liverpool).

“I think he changed things too quickly, simple as that.

”He said to the younger ones, you’re the new kids on the Kop and everything, went these old ones not good enough.

“When they are playing games the young ones weren’t winning, then he had to go back to the older ones and say we need you.

“So I think he lost the young players and the old ones by trying things too quickly.

”What he did have, he had the right ideas.

”If Graeme Souness was manager of a team now, he’d be up there with the likes of Klopp, Guardiola and Mourinho because I think he knows he’d made mistakes.

“He’d be an absolutely incredible manager if he was managing now.”

