Opinion

‘I just want this Newcastle United takeover over one way or another now’ – Really???

So much has been written and said about this Newcastle United takeover.

These last couple of months or more, seeing such overwhelming coverage given to our club and those wanting to buy it.

The fact that it has dovetailed almost perfectly with the suspension of football, ensured it was take to an even higher level.

The Newcastle United takeover would still have made the news nationally but if football had been going on as per usual, the headlines wouldn’t have been as numerous and it would have been more inside pages rather than back and even front pages.

It has all been quite incredible really and little wonder so many Newcastle fans have been feeling the strain.

You have the waiting for news of completion regardless of course BUT to have such daily scrutiny and ‘new’ angles on why it is or (mainly) isn’t going to be given the go ahead, has made it far far worse.

For those who live much of their lives on social media it is into the stratosphere, every minute of every hour you can find somebody somewhere talking about the Newcastle United takeover and so many of them claiming insider knowledge, both journalists and other supposed NUFC fans.

With still no news of a decision as we head through June, I have noticed a disturbing new trend.

A growing number of supporters saying something along the line of…’I just want this Newcastle United takeover over one way or another now.’

Really???

A growing number of Newcastle fans saying that the most important thing is that we find out yes or no as soon as possible, so we can move on from this headache.

I’m sorry but that is complete nonsense.

There will be no ‘moving on’ from this if a takeover doesn’t happen.

These 13 years under Mike Ashley have been a total waste of time for Newcastle United, the club simply cast adrift at a time when every other club has been trying to become the biggest and best it can be.

Not a penny spent that Ashley hasn’t been forced to on things like St James Park, the Academy and the training complex. That is before you get to the ridiculous and chaotic zero ambition transfer ‘policy’ which has changed so many times, though always with the overall aim of simply trying to ensure NUFC survive in the Premier League. The only real ambition being for the football club to help make Ashley and his retail empire bigger and richer.

Just remember, his running the club into the ground led Mike Ashley to have to give 10,000 free season tickets away, only three months before the suspension of football. For so many fans football at Newcastle United had been suspended long before, supporters driven away by Ashley.

Everybody now talks about dreaming of the day that fans are allowed back into stadiums.

Well if there is no Newcastle United takeover and Mike Ashley is still owning NUFC when spectators are allowed back in, St James Park will be the one place where there will be no worries about getting a seat if stadiums are open for business as normal again.

People have quite simply had more than enough of Mike Ashley.

In 2016/17 St James Park was full every match and averaged over 51,000, in the Championship!

Only a little bit of hope (Rafa agreeing to stay after relegation) had seen unbelievable numbers of fans turning up to watch a relegated team.

Very quickly Mike Ashley’s lies became ever more exposed, rather than ‘every penny’ of support the NUFC owner totally undermined Benitez and eventually forced him out last summer.

The club’s owner reverting to a model of a patsy manager (sorry, Head Coach) who no other Premier League club would have touched, Steve Bruce taking the job with no power other than training and picking the team, instead Mike Ashley once again dictating which players went in and out.

Ashley quite happy for the only two goalscorers (including player of the season) to leave and to bring in his dream (for some unknown reason) signing of £40m Joelinton who it is now accepted isn’t even a centre-forward / out and out goalcorer, plus the PR signing of permacrock Andy Carroll.

If there is no Newcastle United takeover with the Saudi PIF, Reuben brothers (pictured above) and Amanda Staveley running things, then nothing will change.

We will still be watching Steve Bruce’s clueless and terrible boring football, we will see another contract for Andy Carroll, we will see no serious attempt to keep and develop any young players, such as the Longstaffs, we will see the likes of ASM sold if he adds goals and assists onto his potential, we will see no investment in SJP, a coat of paint instead of the state of the art training complex promised back in 2013, no investment in the Academy, fans treat like mugs…

An article on The Mag the other day showed that this season will see Newcastle fall to eleventh highest turnover in the Premier League, falling significantly behind West Ham and Everton, with Leicester and Wolves also moving ahead.

So yes, I very much wish that we had heard by now that the Newcastle United takeover had been approved.

However, I would rather wait for Santa to confirm a NUFC takeover in December, or at least still have the hope day after day, week after week, month after month, that the takeover was still potentially happening, than to find out now that it had failed.

The thing is, as these 13 years have shown, time quickly moves on and before you know it you have a whole generation of fans who know nothing else other than Mike Ashley.

So I am happy for it to take as long as it takes, just so long as it is a positive at the end of it.

Newcastle United is for life and Mike Ashley has sucked any pleasure from it for well over a decade, a few more days, weeks or months is neither here nor there in the bigger picture.

