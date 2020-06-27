Opinion

I am now dreaming of ’30 years of hurt’ just like Liverpool fans have bravely endured

The Liverpool fans are an example to us all.

Their 30 years of hurt at last coming to an end.

Thursday night seeing them crowned Premier League champions.

It is quite incredible the misery they have had to put up with.

Stoically enduring these three terrible decades following their football club, with not a single moan escaping their lips…

Those Liverpool 30 years of hurt:

1990 First Division, Community Shield

1992 FA Cup

1995 League Cup

1996 (FA Cup runners up)

2001 FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup, European Super Cup, Community Shield

2003 League Cup

2005 Champions League, European Super Cup (League Cup runners up)

2006 FA Cup, Community Shield

2007 (Champions League runners up)

2012 League Cup (FA Cup runners up)

2016 (League Cup runners up, Europa League runners up)

2018 (Champions League runners up)

2019 Champions League, European Super Cup, World Club Cup

2020 Premier League

Just stop for a minute and imagine your club only winning 17 trophies in the three barren decades between league titles 30 years apart?

Just imagine the suffering.

During this period, Liverpool fans even went 7 (SEVEN) years at one point (2012-2019) without winning anything, can you imagine???

They once went 5 (FIVE) years without getting even to a final (2007-2012).

Imagine as well that they went through these decades of hell with only four Champions League finals (two wins, two runners ups).

On a serious note, good luck to Liverpool fans and their club, they have simply been lucky in getting professional ambitious owners who have made a lot of good decisions (as well as some poor ones) and got their rewards.

It is more the media presentation of the situation (although some Liverpool fans do think they have been hard done by), that Liverpool fans are deserving of pity for having to wait so long for a league title, as though they are / were somehow entitled to it.

When you think of how the media then treat Newcastle United fans, portraying us as deluded idiots with ridiculous unrealistic demands.

When the reality is that no NUFC supporter has seen even a semi-final for 15 years, never mind a final, never mind 51 years since the last trophy of any sort, 65 years since the last domestic cup win, 93 years since the last league title. Quite incredible to think now that before Newcastle played Liverpool in the 1974 FA Cup final, at that point NUFC had won more trophies in their history than the scousers.

The media know the truth, it just makes good headlines and gives our enemies what they want, when they run the stories making out that Newcastle fans are the ones at fault, supposedly thinking that we are entitled to be automatically winning stuff (even though most of us have never seen NUFC win anything!).

As you know, all we ‘demand’ is a club that tries to be the best it can be on and off the pitch, that aspires to win stuff and try to progress year on year.

I am now dreaming of ’30 years of hurt’ just like Liverpool fans have bravely endured and just maybe the imminent Newcastle United owners can be the ones to deliver it.

