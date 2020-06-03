News

Great Wednesday morning news as confirmed free to air live TV Premier League matches increases to 33

There will now be at least 33 free to air live TV Premier League matches.

Amazon Prime announcing on Wednesday morning that it will make all four of their (now) remaining 2019/20 Premier League matches free to air.

This season saw Amazon Prime enter the TV rights market for Premier League matches for the first time, showing a full league programme of 10 games in early December, plus the whole Boxing Day schedule.

When the PL restart was announced last month, it was revealed that all 92 remaining matches would be shown live.

The games not originally scheduled for live TV coverage in the UK shared between four broadcasters.

The net result of this is that now at least 33 of the 92 remaining top flight games this season will be free to air.

So as things stand we now have:

Sky Sports – 64 Premier League matches including 25 free to air

BT Sport – 28 Premier League matches with none of them free to air

BBC – 4 Premier League matches and all of them free to air

Amazon Prime – 4 Premier League matches and all of them free to air

