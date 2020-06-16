News

Government have now started talks with Premier League for return of fans to matches

Premier League football returns on Wednesday.

Exactly 100 days after Aston Villa were hammered 4-0 by Leicester, the relegation strugglers kick off the first match of the restart at home to Sheffield United at 6pm tomorrow.

Of course, that and the other remaining 91 games of this Premier League campaign will be played behind closed doors.

Nobody thinks that football is the same without fans and indeed some supporters believe playing any match is pointless if there are no fans allowed into the stadium.

Positive news for everybody then, that BBC Sport have reported that Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters told them that talks have now taken place between the Premier League and Government regarding the future return of fans to Premier League games.

Obviously this won’t change in the very near future and with the Premier League 2019/20 season set to conclude before the end of July 2020, no chance of any u-turn before then.

However, with the 2020/21 season reportedly set to kick off in September, just maybe there will be a chance of at least some supporters allowed into stadiums when next season begins.

Every journey starts with a single step.

BBC Sport quoting Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters:

“The Premier League is back but it won’t be fully back until we get those fans back inside the stadium.

“We’re very keen to see fans back in the stadium at the earliest possible juncture when it’s safe and appropriate to do so.

“It is a big moment because it’s unprecedented and it will feel different because we haven’t got fans inside the stadium.

“But whilst it’ll feel different, hopefully what’s riding on the games, the quality of the football and the passion, some of the Premier League will still come through.”

The PL CEO also asked fans not to turn up at the behind closed doors matches:

“By turning up to the game, you are potentially putting it in jeopardy, something that we’ve worked really hard for, which is to play those matches at home and away.”

