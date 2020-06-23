News

Garth Crooks picks Newcastle player in PL team of the week “Seems to get better every time I see him”

Garth Crooks has selected his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United player who particularly impressed him at St James Park.

In the last round of Premier League matches before lockdown, Garth Crooks picked Allan Saint-Maximin in his PL team of the week after a match winning goalscoring performance against Southampton:

“This lad terrorised Southampton.

“The Saints simply couldn’t cope with his pace.

“While Saint-Maximin was carving his way through the Southampton defence, Dwight Gayle was missing chances set up by the Frenchman with alarming regularity.

“In the end Saint-Maximin decided to do it all himself and created his own chance… and converted it – aided by Southampton’s Yann Valery.”

It was 106 days later and Allan Saint-Maximin was back with another goalscoring match winning display.

Garth Crooks declaring as he chose ASM in successive BBC Sport PL teams of the week (full PL team of the week below):

Allan Saint-Maximin:

“This was a professional and disciplined performance by Newcastle United.

“When this season started, the team and their manager got a roasting for their lack of managerial leadership and absence of ambition on the field.

“They reacted to that stinging criticism and retained that spirit against Sheffield United.

“I thought the Blades might have the edge, as it was their second game in a week, but the Magpies were always the better side, even before the enforced departure of John Egan.

“Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin was the difference between the two teams.

“The young Frenchman seems to get better every time I see him.

“Did you know? After scoring with just one of his first 30 Premier League shots, Saint-Maximin has now netted with his last two attempts.”

As Garth Crooks indicates, ASM is a very exciting player but now he is adding an end product to the dribbling skills, he is potentially moving on to another level.

Alisson (Liverpool)

Willy Boly (Wolves)

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace)

Craig Dawson (Watford)

Adama Traore (Wolves)

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Danny Ings (Southampton)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle)

