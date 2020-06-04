News

FSA expose Newcastle United as the ‘one exception’ under Mike Ashley

A report from The FSA (Football Supporters Association) has exposed just how out of step Newcastle United are under Mike Ashley.

The FSA investigating what each of the 20 Premier League clubs are doing with regard to getting in touch with their supporters to offer refunds on single match tickets and partial refunds on season tickets for games that were cancelled, or are due to be played behind closed doors.

The FA finding that: ‘Most clubs in the division have acted quickly during the pandemic to postpone season ticket renewals and communicate to their supporters about what they can expect in the refunds process.’

So who stands out in the worst possible way?

The report declaring: ‘Anger on Tyneside has been growing, however, at Newcastle United’s refusal to say anything about the issue – the club have kept silent on refunds for this season, while continuing to take direct debit payments for next year’s season tickets.’

The FSA state that: ‘Sheffield United are the only other club in the division not to have a live refund process, but they have said they are currently working on refund options for supporters.’

The fact that Mike Ashley has acted in this way is both unbelievable (from the perspective of normal decent behaviour in how you should treat fans / customers) AND very believable (in what Newcastle fans have come to expect from Ashley after these past 13 years).

Throughout the whole virus crisis, Mike Ashley has refused to allow the club to communicate in any way at all to explain / justify actions taken, whether it is ticket issues, the furloughing of most non-playing staff, or indeed anything else of concern to supporters.

FSA report:

Premier League clubs begin refund process – with one exception

Premier League clubs have begun opening up refunds for games cancelled during the pandemic – with Newcastle United the only club to remain silent on the issue.

Over the last month, clubs have started to get in touch with their supporters to offer refunds on single match tickets and partial refunds on season tickets for games that were cancelled or are due to be played behind closed doors…it is important to remember, however, the default legal position is that if you’ve paid for a game that won’t admit spectators then you are entitled to a full refund.

Most clubs have begun to offer refunds for matchday tickets and pro-rata refunds to season ticket holders, or have detailed the mechanisms for fans to claim their money back. For example, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion hope to have every eligible supporter refunded this month.

Anger on Tyneside has been growing, however, at Newcastle United’s refusal to say anything about the issue – the club have kept silent on refunds for this season, while continuing to take direct debit payments for next year’s season tickets.

Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust (NUST) have been lobbying for better communication and action from the club, but are growing increasingly frustrated.

NUST board member Thomas Concannon said: “The stance has been to ignore the concerns of fans, some of whom are in a difficult position financially having lost their jobs or income.

“Despite the well publicised takeover, Newcastle United fans do not deserve to be the only set of supporters in the Premier League yet to hear from their club on this matter. Once again, a dereliction of duty to supporters by this current ownership.”

Newcastle United fans are entitled to refunds for upcoming league fixtures to be played behind closed doors, an FA Cup tie at home to Manchester City, and an away trip to Bournemouth.

Thomas said: “We have been more than willing to support the club on this matter to try and find a solution, but this has proven to be a complete waste of time.”

We contacted Newcastle United for comment and they said their plans were to be confirmed.

Most clubs in the division have acted quickly during the pandemic to postpone season ticket renewals and communicate to their supporters about what they can expect in the refunds process.

Sheffield United are the only other club in the division not to have a live refund process, but they have said they are currently working on refund options for supporters.’

