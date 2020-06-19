Opinion

From Newcastle United signing Mbappe and Neymar to now ‘confident of keeping Javier Manquillo’

An ‘exclusive’ has now revealed that ‘Newcastle are confident of keeping Javier Manquillo’ at St James Park.

The Telegraph with the story, saying that NUFC think they can get the defender to sign on at the club on a long-term contract.

All very confusing when you think that even before the takeover talk came along, Newcastle United were showing zero interest in keeping the defender. Letting his contract run out this month and allowing him to walk away for nothing.

I’m sorry but if this story is true, it hardly inspires you that the Newcastle United takeover is imminent, or that there will be any ambition shown if we are stuck with Mike Ashley still.

The Telegraph report claim that: ‘Steve Bruce has wanted to keep him on Tyneside beyond his three years after arriving in 2017 from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £4.5million’, all very strange when Bruce brought in Emil Krafth ahead of the Spaniard and has only given Javier Manquillo 11 Premier League starts (though injury has played a part to some extent).

The newspaper reporting: ‘The Spanish full-back’s existing deal expires at the end of the month but sources at St James’ Park say talks have progressed and the club “is hopeful of beating other clubs” to secure his future.’

No disrespect to the player, I actually really like him in a very honest tries his best way and best of a poor bunch (Yedlin very poor at defending and Krafth looking just very poor), but this is a million miles away from the newspapers telling us that Newcastle are trying to sell Neymar, Kane and Mbappe, in talks with Coutinho and other £50m, £60m, £70m, £80m players.

Now Newcastle United ‘confident’ of convincing a player who probably isn’t even Premier League standard and who Steve Bruce has made no effort to keep all season…

The 26 year old was a £4m bargain buy back in summer 2017, Mike Ashley starving Rafa Benitez of realistic funds on the return to the Premier League. Meaning the then manager had to fashion a PL squad on a tight budget, the likes of Manquillo and £5m Joselu the price level where Benitez was forced to shop.

There are already claims that Newcastle are going to sign permacrock Andy Carroll up for another season in the treatment room and also talk of promoting young players up into the first team squad for this season and in preparation for next season.

Yet at the same time, Mike Ashley and his minions refuse to offer decent market rate contracts to the only two players who have come through in years and look very likely Premier League quality. Matty Longstaff set to walk away at the end of the month with NUFC receiving only £400,000 development compensation.

Whilst brother Sean is still on the same deal he signed 18 months ago before he had played a single minute of Premier League football – the midfielder playing in 30 PL games since agreeing that current contract, on a pittance compared to Shelvey, Bentaleb, Hayden, Saivet and Colback.

If this Newcastle United takeover doesn’t happen, you have to fear the worst.

