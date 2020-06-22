News

Former top referee rules on Newcastle United v Sheffield United controversial incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Newcastle United v Sheffield United match incident.

With the scores level, a big boot up the pitch from deep in the Newcastle penalty area land just inside the opposition half.

Joelinton and John Egan battle for the ball and the Sheffield United defender looks to hold the Newcastle striker.

Another Sheffield United player isn’t too far away but is further up the pitch towards the Newcastle goal, than this pair who are the closest two outfield players to the Blades goal.

The referee gives Egan a yellow but with the player having already been booked in a first half incident where Joelinton was also booked, it means a red card for the former Sunderland defender with 40 minutes remaining.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Incident:

Early in second half, a long clearance from the Newcastle penalty area and Joelinton tussles with John Egan a few yards into the Sheffield United half. The two players the furthest outfield players up the pitch, another Sheffield United player trying to get back / get across to help.

Referee David Coote gives a yellow card to John Egan which turns to the red, as it goes with a first half booking for Egan.

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

The sending off was correct but should have been a direct red, not second yellow.

Dermot Gallagher says:

“Actually thought it was a direct red card.

“The boy [Joelinton) is in possession and gets away.

“The covering defender is a red herring for me, he only gets there [to cover] because he [John Egan] stops Joelinton [by holding him].

“That said, he got sent off anyhow, but he could easy have got a direct red card.

“However you cut it, he certainly had to be sent off.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Sunday 21 June 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 55, Ritchie 69, Joelinton 78

Sheff Utd:

Red card for Egan 50

Possession was Sheff Utd 54% Newcastle 46%

Total shots were Sheff Utd 7 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 Newcastle 8

Corners were Sheff Utd 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey (Schar 85), Ritchie (Yedlin 90+2), Almiron (Lazaro 85), Joelinton (Carroll 79), Saint-Maximin (Bentaleb 79)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gayle, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

