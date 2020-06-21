News

Fans given access to free online Newcastle United v Sheffield United programme

There will be no Newcastle United v Sheffield United programme on sale outside St James Park today.

Indeed, nobody will be able to get their hands on a programme for today’s match.

Many other Premier League clubs have committed to producing a match programme for all remaining home games of the 2019/20 season and posting them out to fans.

The likes of Aston Villa committed to doing one for each match as a service to fans, even though with a lower print run due to no fans at games, it means there will be no profit in doing so.

Bottom club Norwich City are another, whilst Newcastle fans will be able to order a programme for the final away match at Brighton, as they are also doing a programme for each of their remaining games.

No surprise that Mike Ashley refused to allow Newcastle United to produce any physical programmes for fans to get their hands on when no profit in it, though the excuse he / they came up with was certainly inventive, as well as embarrassing, considering so many other clubs are publishing programmes for fans to get their hands on.

The Shields Gazette reporting the decision from the club and the reasoning for it…:

‘Newcastle, however, have decided against printing programmes for retail and mail order sale for its remaining league and cup games…There won’t be a print-run of programmes for hygiene reasons given the risk of passing coronavirus on through their distribution.’

As a small consolation, like every other club, Newcastle United have put together an online digital Newcastle United v Sheffield United programme. Not the real thing, especially for those who collect programmes, but you can access this free NUFC digital programme for today’s match HERE.

