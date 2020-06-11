Fans choice of Newcastle team v Sheffield United (and for rest of season)
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Sheffield United?
We put together a list of the 27 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle going into the restart game on a run of only two wins in their last eleven Premier League matches.
With all players a possibility to play at this point, it was / is also in reality a question of which 11 players Newcastle fans think are the best we have at the club at this point, in terms of picking a team.
A very interesting fan choice of Newcastle team v Sheffield United…
Dubravka (99%), ASM (98%) and Almiron (99%) are as usual far higher rated than the rest of the team / squad.
NUFC captain Jamaal Lascelles (86%) is clear fourth highest choice.
Then you have another trio with the backing of at least two thirds of supporters: 71% Shelvey, 69% Fabian Schar and 66% Isaac Hayden.
For the other four spaces in the Newcastle team v Sheffield United, you then have six players competing, ranging from 53% down to 44%.
The four just making it into the best NUFC team available, getting just over or under half the fans voting for them are: Fernandez 53%, Joelinton 51%, 49% Matt Ritchie and 49% Danny Rose.
Just missing out are Javier Manquillo 45% and Sean Longstaff 44%.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Sheffield United looks with a suggested formation (Ritchie and Rose edging out Manquillo means no obvious right wing-back) based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 27 players.
99% Dubravka
99% Almiron
98% Saint-Maximin
86% Lascelles
71% Shelvey
69% Fabian Schar
66% Isaac Hayden
53% Federico Fernandez
51% Joelinton
49% Matt Ritchie
49% Danny Rose
45% Javier Manquillo
44% Sean Longstaff
35% Valentino Lazaro
33% Florian Lejeune
32% Andy Carroll
27% Paul Dummett
26% DeAndre Yedlin
24% Dwight Gayle
19% Matty Longstaff
16% Nabil Bentaleb
13% Ciaran Clark
5% Yoshinori Muto
4% Christian Atsu
3% Emil Krafth
1% Karl Darlow
0% Rob Elliot
