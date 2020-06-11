Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Sheffield United (and for rest of season)

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Sheffield United?

We put together a list of the 27 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle going into the restart game on a run of only two wins in their last eleven Premier League matches.

With all players a possibility to play at this point, it was / is also in reality a question of which 11 players Newcastle fans think are the best we have at the club at this point, in terms of picking a team.

A very interesting fan choice of Newcastle team v Sheffield United…

Dubravka (99%), ASM (98%) and Almiron (99%) are as usual far higher rated than the rest of the team / squad.

NUFC captain Jamaal Lascelles (86%) is clear fourth highest choice.

Then you have another trio with the backing of at least two thirds of supporters: 71% Shelvey, 69% Fabian Schar and 66% Isaac Hayden.

For the other four spaces in the Newcastle team v Sheffield United, you then have six players competing, ranging from 53% down to 44%.

The four just making it into the best NUFC team available, getting just over or under half the fans voting for them are: Fernandez 53%, Joelinton 51%, 49% Matt Ritchie and 49% Danny Rose.

Just missing out are Javier Manquillo 45% and Sean Longstaff 44%.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Sheffield United looks with a suggested formation (Ritchie and Rose edging out Manquillo means no obvious right wing-back) based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 27 players.

99% Dubravka

99% Almiron

98% Saint-Maximin

86% Lascelles

71% Shelvey

69% Fabian Schar

66% Isaac Hayden

53% Federico Fernandez

51% Joelinton

49% Matt Ritchie

49% Danny Rose

45% Javier Manquillo

44% Sean Longstaff

35% Valentino Lazaro

33% Florian Lejeune

32% Andy Carroll

27% Paul Dummett

26% DeAndre Yedlin

24% Dwight Gayle

19% Matty Longstaff

16% Nabil Bentaleb

13% Ciaran Clark

5% Yoshinori Muto

4% Christian Atsu

3% Emil Krafth

1% Karl Darlow

0% Rob Elliot

