FA Cup quarter-final TV channel selections confirmed – Good news for Newcastle United fans

Last Friday (29 May 2020), The FA released an official statement (see below) giving the weekends when the remaining seven FA Cup games will be played.

The four quarter-finals, including Newcastle v Man City, will be played on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June.

Semi-finals then on Saturday 11 July and Sunday 12 July, with the Final on Saturday 1 August.

Still no exact dates / times as to when the sixth round ties will be played but the TV channels have been confirmed.

BBC will be showing Norwich City v Manchester United and Newcastle United v Manchester City

Whilst BT Sport will show live Sheffield United v Arsenal and Leicester City v Chelsea

Good news for Newcastle fans that everybody will have access to the sixth round tie, rather than just BT Sport subcribers.

The two broadcasters having confirmed that their original choices of games hadn’t changed.

The original schedule had Newcastle v Man City live on BBC1 at 7pm on Saturday 21 March, with that channel then showing Norwich v Man Utd at 4.30pm on Sunday 22 March (BT Sport had Leicester v Chelsea at 12.30pm on the Saturday and Sheff Utd v Arsenal 1.30pm on the Sunday).

Hopefully at least the Newcastle match will keep the same Saturday night slot when these four games are shown on the weekend of Sat 27 and Sun 28 June.

Official statement from The FA:

‘We have today agreed a provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup, which has been on hold since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Following the announcement that the 2019-20 Premier League season will provisionally restart on Wednesday 17 June, the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals will now take place over the weekend of Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June.

The Emirates FA Cup semi-finals will take place across the weekend of Saturday 11 July and Sunday 12 July, with the Emirates FA Cup Final on Saturday 1 August.

Further information on venues and timings will be announced in due course.

“We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup,” said our chief executive officer, Mark Bullingham.

“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a difficult period for many people and, while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”

