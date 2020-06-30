News

Eddie Howe gives injury / fitness update on Tuesday morning for Newcastle United match

Eddie Howe is under pressure.

Third bottom and seven games to go, losing to Palace and Wolves without scoring a goal since restart, picking up only one point in their last six matches.

Bournemouth are only in the bottom three on goal difference but Wednesday night is massively important.

Following the Newcastle game, the Cherries then face Man Utd, Spurs, Leicester and Man City.

Having had a week to prepare, it is 100% guaranteed that Bournemouth will see NUFC as a must win game, ready to throw the kitchen sink at it.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, Eddie Howe has confirmed that midfielder Philip Billing will be available to face Newcastle.

Howe says he hasn’t got many injury issues to report BUT the reality is that he is set to be missing key players in a key area.

Bournemouth are one of the very small number of clubs to have scored as few goals (29) as Newcastle.

A crushing blow then for Eddie Howe then to have Callum Wilson suspended after a tenth booking of the season against Wolves in their last game.

Wilson has scored eight of their 29 goals, whilst Joshua King has scored another four, he is touch and go on whether he will make Wednesday’s match.

Eddie Howe press conference and asked about Callum Wilson’s absence against Newcastle:

“I thought his last booking was incredibly harsh as he was going for the ball, but his miss is somebody else’s opportunity, that has to be the way to look at it.

“Josh King had an ankle injury, he still hasn’t trained with us so he’ll be touch and go for the game.

“Phil Billing will be fit for the game after his dead leg last week, I can’t think of too much other injury news to report on.

“We haven’t scored enough goals in recent games, and we haven’t kept enough clean sheets.

“Definitely goalscoring has been an issue for us throughout the season and the biggest concern as that it’s been very unlike us.

“Historically we’ve always scored goals and historically we’ve probably also conceded them.

“The fact the goals column has been tough to impact upon has maybe contributed to a dip in confidence.

“I think some of the games have been harsh on us, we’ve lost by very small margins.

“I look back on the games before lockdown and there were some very tough defeats there when we’d played well.

“Since lockdown the two games have been tight but we haven’t done enough to impact our oppositions’ goalkeepers.”

