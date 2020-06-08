Opinion

Do you think the Newcastle United takeover is going to happen? Vote now

We are asking the big Newcastle United takeover question today.

Do you think the Newcastle United takeover is going to happen?

Nerves are now fraying, with it approaching nine weeks since the Premier League were passed the various papers by Mike Ashley and the bidders.

It is natural for all Newcastle United fans to be cynical and/or sceptical, as we have been here so many times before, only for the reports/claims/bids to fade away.

As far back as 2008, Mike Ashley told Newcastle fans that they could stop protesting as he promised to sell NUFC as soon as possible. Little wonder that 12 years on, so many supporters don’t know whether to truly believe it will happen this time.

Although the worries now are mainly regarding whether this Saudi financed bid could be blocked for some reason.

We have given Newcastle fans these three options to vote on:

Yes, new owners will take charge before the next game (21 June)

Yes, new owners will take charge before the 2020/21 season kicks off

No, Mike Ashley will still own NUFC when the 2020/21 season starts

You can only vote once, so it is basically down to whether you think NUFC will have new owners by the next game OR (after that game against Sheffield United (21 June) but before the start of) next season, OR whether we will still be stuck with Mike Ashley when the 2020/21 season kicks off (likely to be the start of September according to the media, if the conclusion to the 2019/20 season goes according to restart plans)

So what do you believe will happen? Please vote now.

***The poll is now closed, please go HERE to view the results.

