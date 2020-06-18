Opinion

Do you believe a single media report saying Newcastle United have been in talks to sign any player? Vote now

A lot of talk about a Newcastle United takeover.

Almost as much talk about which players are set to arrive at St James Park in the very near future.

Especially players who previously would never have been linked with Newcastle United.

Naturally, the higher value players now connected (rightly or wrongly) to Newcastle United are due to the identity of the (hopefully) imminent new owners.

There has been an absolute deluge of NUFC transfer stories.

The usual claims that Newcastle United are interested in this and that player, listed along with numerous Premier League clubs.

Although, rather than it being the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Watford named alongside Newcastle in media transfer stories, it is instead more often now Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd.

Amongst these Newcastle United transfer stories, there have been an astonishingly high number of them that actually state NUFC or NUFC imminent new owners, have actually already held talks to sign any number of players.

So, the question is, do you believe a single article the media have published in the past couple of months has been based on fact, in terms of Newcastle United and / or the new owners have actually already held serious talks to sign a single player in this next transfer window?