News

Details of how to watch Newcastle United v Sheffield United on TV including free on free Pick channel

It is Newcastle United v Sheffield United kicking off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

We are now five days into the Premier League restart and this is NUFC’s first game since beating Southampton 106 days ago.

The game kicking off in front of less than 300 people though, as fans are banned from all Premier League games for the rest of this season.

Newcastle supporters can of course watch all the remaining games live on TV, with the options for today’s match including the free to air pick channel, all details on how to watch Newcastle United v Sheffield United are below.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

It is also on the Sky One channel.

On the Sky free to air Pick channel, you can find that as follows:

Sky – Channel 159

Virgin Media – Channel 165

Freeview – Channel 11

Freesat – Channel 147

Meanwhile, if you live outside the UK, these are the global TV listings for local (to you) coverage with listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa

Argentina ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Azerbaijan Idman TV

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados RUSH

Belgium Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Benin SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 1 Serbia

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G

Brazil DAZN

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G

Burundi SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G

Cameroon SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa

Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Chile ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China

Colombia ESPN2 Colombia, ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa

Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SL2G, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Croatia Sportklub 1 Croatia

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 1

Czech Republic DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee

Djibouti SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 1 Africa

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Eritrea DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa

Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Ethiopia SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now

Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium

France Free, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G

Georgia Adjarasport TV

Germany Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go

Ghana SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 2

Italy Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G

Liberia SL2G, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

Macedonia MaxTV Go, SportKlub 1 Serbia

Madagascar SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Malawi SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Mauritius SuperSport 1 Africa, RMC Sport 1, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montenegro SportKlub 1 Serbia

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa

Nigeria DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa

Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Poland Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO

Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romania Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa

Serbia SportKlub 1 Serbia

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G

Sierra Leone SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa

Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108

Slovakia Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo

South Africa DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3, SuperSport 1, Maximo 360

South Sudan DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland Sky Sport 1/HD, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2

Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV

Togo SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey S Sport, S Sport+, Idman TV

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States NBCSN, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, NBCSports.com

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K+PM

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa

Zimbabwe SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle United v Sheffield United Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

