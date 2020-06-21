Details of how to watch Newcastle United v Sheffield United on TV including free on free Pick channel
It is Newcastle United v Sheffield United kicking off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.
We are now five days into the Premier League restart and this is NUFC’s first game since beating Southampton 106 days ago.
The game kicking off in front of less than 300 people though, as fans are banned from all Premier League games for the rest of this season.
Newcastle supporters can of course watch all the remaining games live on TV, with the options for today’s match including the free to air pick channel, all details on how to watch Newcastle United v Sheffield United are below.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.
It is also on the Sky One channel.
On the Sky free to air Pick channel, you can find that as follows:
Sky – Channel 159
Virgin Media – Channel 165
Freeview – Channel 11
Freesat – Channel 147
Meanwhile, if you live outside the UK, these are the global TV listings for local (to you) coverage with listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa
Argentina ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD
Azerbaijan Idman TV
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados RUSH
Belgium Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Benin SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 1 Serbia
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G
Brazil DAZN
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G
Burundi SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G
Cameroon SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa
Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Chile ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China
Colombia ESPN2 Colombia, ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa
Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SL2G, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Croatia Sportklub 1 Croatia
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 1
Czech Republic DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee
Djibouti SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 1 Africa
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Eritrea DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa
Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3
Ethiopia SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now
Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium
France Free, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G
Georgia Adjarasport TV
Germany Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go
Ghana SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 2
Italy Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G
Liberia SL2G, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Macedonia MaxTV Go, SportKlub 1 Serbia
Madagascar SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Malawi SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Mauritius SuperSport 1 Africa, RMC Sport 1, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montenegro SportKlub 1 Serbia
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa
Nigeria DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa
Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Poland Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO
Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Romania Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa
Serbia SportKlub 1 Serbia
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G
Sierra Leone SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa
Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108
Slovakia Premier Sport, DIGI GO
Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo
South Africa DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3, SuperSport 1, Maximo 360
South Sudan DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 1 Africa, SL2G
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland Sky Sport 1/HD, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2
Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV
Togo SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey S Sport, S Sport+, Idman TV
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 1 Africa
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States NBCSN, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, NBCSports.com
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K+PM
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa
Zimbabwe SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle United v Sheffield United Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
