Dean Smith gives Aston Villa press conference looking ahead to Newcastle United match

Dean Smith has been speaking to the media on Monday morning.

The Aston Villa boss speaking ahead of Wednesday’s upcoming fixture with Newcastle United.

Whilst Steve Bruce can reflect on an eventual comfortable 3-0 win over 10 men Sheffield United, the Premier League restart has been a case of what might have been for Dean Smith.

Wednesday saw a poor game where Villa were on top against Sheffield United, only to fade and be grateful for a point when technology and te VAR official failed on the ball over the line drama.

Yesterday, Villa battled away and scrambled a first half lead.

With an hour gone Dean Smith was dreaming of three points and 16th place, only to concede twice in two minute and stay second bottom ahead of the trip to St James Park.

Dean Smith pre-Newcastle United press conference via official Aston Villa site:

“Everyone has come through (the first two games) okay.

“Frederic Guilbert has been training for the past few days, so he comes into contention again but we’ll take another look at him today (Monday).”

Smith also confirmed that Bjorn Engels is currently unavailable due to injury.

“We feel, despite the result, that we’re in a decent place. The squad believe that we have a great opportunity.

“We all know that the next two are big games for us and are pivotal in what we do.”

On Jack Grealish:

“He’s a top player and he gets targeted, Jack and I have to find ways around that.

“They foul him in good areas which allows us to have good set-pieces.

“We scored from one yesterday and could have scored from another, when Kortney (Hause) headed over the bar.”

On Newcastle United:

“It’s a really important game, Newcastle had a good result on Sunday so we have to make sure that we’re at our best.

“He (Steve Bruce, Newcastle boss) will control what he can control, Steve is very experienced and he’s been around the game for a long time.

“Steve Bruce is handling it very well and he’s getting performances from his players.”

