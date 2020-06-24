News

Dean Smith finds Newcastle United match annoying as ‘better team’ Aston Villa deserved the win

Dean Smith arrived on Tyneside with hopes of climbing out of the bottom three.

Second bottom Aston Villa part of a four club battle for the final two relegation places, with Norwich already on their way.

Villa left St James Park now only in the relegation zone on goal difference instead of adrift by a point, however, for the Villa boss it was little consolation.

Dean Smith declaring: “It is an annoying point. The majority of the game I thought we were the better team. Our defensive display was good but we have to be more clinical.’

The reality was that Aston Villa started the match the better team and ended it on top. However, Newcastle were in the ascendancy in between.

Not that there was ever a lot in it, as both sides struggled to create decent chances. The visitors having slightly the better chances and Dean Smith saying they have to be more ‘clinical’ with their finishing.

The frustration of the visiting manager is largely due to their upcoming opponents, knowing they had to try and take all three points at St James Park.

Villa now have a derby against sixth place Wolves, followed by Liverpool and Man Utd.

Having failed to win at Newcastle, their position looks very likely to be desperate when they complete this trio of matches and have only four left to play.

Dean Smith speaking to Match of the Day:

“It is an annoying point.

“The majority of the game I thought we were the better team.

“Our defensive display was good but we have to be more clinical.

“There are lots of positives to take.

“The commitment from the players was great, I thought we threw the kitchen sink at them.

“We were throwing everything at their box trying to get back in to the game and then we almost won it.

“We had a bit of stick at the weekend about not having much of the ball against Chelsea but they’re a well established Premier League team.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Wednesday 24 June 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 68

Aston Villa:

El Mohamady 83

Possession was Villa 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Villa 14 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Villa 2 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 9 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Benetaleb 86), Shelvey, Ritchie (Gayle 67), Almiron (Lazaro 86), Joelinton (Carroll 64), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Schar

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce has confirmed two Newcastle United players now injured after 1-1 draw with Aston Villa – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s draw – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Watch official match highlights HERE including both goals)

