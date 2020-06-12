News

Danny Rose reaches agreement with Newcastle United to stay at St James Park – Report

Danny Rose has signed a loan extension to remain at Newcastle until the 2019/20 season ends.

In an exclusive, David Ornstein of The Athletic says that agreement was reached earlier this week.

The defender was due to see his temporary deal end on 30 June 2020 but will now stay at St James Park until this season ends, then return to Tottenham and sort out his future.

Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Benetaleb are in a similar position but no news on these two so far.

Their position slightly different as Newcastle have an agreed price to buy at the end of their loans if player and club both want to do so. However, likely that their loan stays will be similarly extended, with a decision on a permanent deal pushed back to the end of this 2019/20 season, now scheduled to be the end of July.

Danny Rose has been really poor since arriving on Tyneside, despite claiming (see below) he had always wanted to play for the club.

However, a poll this week on The Mag asking fans who they would pick to face Sheffield United if everybody was fit, saw Danny Rose just sneak into the team.

Danny Rose asked back in early February why he had chosen Newcastle United ahead of other clubs, on BBC Radio 5 Live:

“Playing for Newcastle was a big motivation.

“Given the chance to play week in week out and enjoy playing football again.

“You know, with the Euros coming up in the summer, I want to be able to put myself in the window, be available for selection.

“So I would say all those factors were behind me going to Newcastle.

“Everybody has asked my why Newcastle, why Newcastle?

“Newcastle is a massive football club and when I was younger, when I was about 18, me and Kyle Naughton was left out of a (Tottenham) squad at Newcastle.

“I always remember the conversation that we had and I said there was three teams I would love to play for.

“Obviously one was Sunderland and the other Newcastle, that was purely because of how passionate the fans are.

“And obviously I have heard great things about Steve Bruce.”

