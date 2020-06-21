News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield United – Joelinton, Ritchie, Manquillo and Shelvey all start

The Newcastle team v Sheffield United has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 2pm.

The Magpies looking to improve on a run of only two wins in their last eleven Premier League matches.

Goals have also been hard to come by, NUFC managing to score only five Premier League goals in 2020 and only one in the last five PL games.

Paul Dummett is ineligible to play as he wasn’t named in the official NUFC Premier League squad for the second half of the season.

Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff and Florian Lejeune are all out injured, whilst Ciaran Clark is still recovering from an ankle operation.

Steve Bruce had also said on Friday that Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle were doubtful.

The NUFC Head Coach had confirmed / claimed as well that Andy Carroll was now fully fit.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle

Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Carroll, Gayle, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Lazaro, Bentaleb.

