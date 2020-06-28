News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Carroll, Darlow, Schar, Sean Longstaff all start

The Newcastle team v Manchester City has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 6.30pm.

The Magpies looking to reach an FA Cup semi-final for first time in 15 years.

Nabil Bentaleb is suspended after picking up two yellow cards against Oxford and West Brom.

As well as Steve Bruce on Friday morning confirming that Florian Lejuene and Ciaran Clark were still out injured.

In addition, the NUFC Head Coach had doubts about whether Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff will be available, saying he will wait until after training on Friday and Saturday to see how the quartet are doing.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Carroll, Saint-Maximin

Some major surprises…

No disrespect to Karl Darlow but Martin Dubravka is top class and surely had to start.

Andy Carroll starting? You have to worry just how isolated he will be if Newcastle defending much of the time, maybe Gayle a better bet with Carroll an impact sub?

Looks like Matt Ritchie is out injured as not in the squad, whilst we can only guess at how fit other players are who have dropped to the bench, such as Shelvey.

Subs:

Dúbravka, Shelvey, Joelinton, Gayle, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Lazaro, Matty Longstaff.

