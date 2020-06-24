News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Joelinton, Almiron and Saint-Maximin all start

The Newcastle team v Aston Villa has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 6pm.

The Magpies looking to make it three Premier League wins in a row for the first time under Steve Bruce.

Paul Dummett is ineligible to play as he wasn’t named in the official NUFC Premier League squad for the second half of the season.

Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are all out injured.

Steve Bruce had also indicated that some players had felt a little ‘sore’ after Sunday’s match.

It was always going to be interesting to see how many changes the Head Coach would make, especially with Sunday’s FA Cup match only four days later.

To the surprise of many, absolutely no changes!

The same eleven that started against Sheffield United AND the same nine subs.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Carroll, Gayle, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Lazaro, Bentaleb.

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the fans choice of Newcastle team v Aston Villa which we featured earlier.

