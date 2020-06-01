News

Clarence Acuna talks about living with Nolberto Solano and ‘beautiful memories’ at Newcastle United

Clarence Acuna isn’t the most stand out signing Sir Bobby Robson made at Newcastle United.

However, he was a very popular player with the fans.

Only 5ft 6in tall but looked like somebody not to be messed with and his gritty midfield totally committed style saw the supporters take to him.

Helping Chile to reach the last 16 of the 1998 World Cup, Clarence Acuna got his move to Europe in October 2000, a bargain £900,000 paid by Newcastle and he went on to make 46 NUFC appearances and scored six goals.

As the quality of Sir Bobby’s team increased, Clarence Acuna found himself playing a more supporting role.

Now Acuna has been talking about ‘beautiful memories’ from his days at Newcastle United, living with Nolberto Solano and his family.

The midfielder also talking about the special relationship between Alan Shearer and Nolberto Solano, with Laurent Robert getting an honourable mention. The best ever Premier League centre forward supplied by one of the PL’s best ever wing partnerships.

Twenty years after signing for Newcastle United, Clarence Acuna is now the Manager of the Development Department of Conmebol, which is the South American Football Confederation, one of FIFA’s six continental confederations.

Clarence Acuna talking to RPP Noticias:

‘Do you have communication with Nol Solano?’

“In February I was in Lima for four days, working with the people from the development department at La Videna and one day I saw Nol, I ran into him. It was some time ago since I saw him and we were talking for a little while.”

‘What do you remember about Nol? How long had you not seen him?’

“We had talked a few times on the phone but I hadn’t seen him since I left Newcastle.

“I shared almost four years with him [at Newcastle United], I have beautiful memories as colleagues.

“We lived together in his house with his family, his parents. Nol was a very positive person, very happy.

“In football, no description is necessary because everyone knows the quality it has, he enjoyed training and he enjoyed life.

“Nol had the technical talent to make a difference. With one or two touches…the English couldn’t touch him.

“He was smart, he placed himself in strategic positions. He knew. He needed two three touches to the ball and created danger. It was a pleasure. He was highly praised and loved in England.”

‘Was the Solano-Shearer relationship that good?’

“Yes.

“Alan Shearer knew that 60-70% were going to be goal passes.

“Then came a Frenchman, Laurent Robert, who was playing on the left side.

“He [Shearer] knew that, like Nol, he was going to leave him alone to score the goals.

“Shearer was an intelligent player who knew that he needed Nol and that Ñol needed him because every pass had to have a quality player to make goals. It was mutual intelligence.”

