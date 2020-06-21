News

Chris Wilder says ‘really poor decision’ led to Sheffield United losing at Newcastle United

Chris Wilder was not a happy man at the final whistle.

Sheffield United losing 3-0 at St James Park.

A biggest defeat of the season so far for the Blades, the first time they had conceded three goals on their travels and only the second time they had conceded three in any game overall, the other a 3-3 home draw against Man Utd.

Chris Wilder wasn’t happy with any of the three goals conceded but it was an incident during a goalless first half that was the main focus of his anger.

A minor scuffle ended up with Joelinton and John Egan both getting yellow cards.

Which meant that when the Sheffield United defender clearly fouled the Brazilian five minutes after the break, the referee had no choice but to produce a second yellow and then a red for Egan.

Chris Wilder believing that the first half booking(s) proved pivotal to the result: ‘for me, it’s a really poor decision.’

Only five minute after the red card, Enda Stevens totally missed the ball and Saint-Maximin put Newcastle ahead, effectively game over.

Chris Wilder:

“I thought that we were in the game and had more to come in the second half…thought we had a couple more gears to go to.

“An even first half, they have obviously had the standout chance [from Joelinton], we have had a couple of chances.

“However, the dynamics changed when John [Egan] went off and the manner of the first goal, a really disappointing one for us.

“We have been great defensively all season and had to work really hard for our defensive record so to give a cheap goal away, and cheap goals away, is hugely disappointing.

“Getting a bit sick and tired of people talking about the Champions League and Europe and what a great season we are having.

“It is about what’s happening in the present and we have produced two bang average performances [since Premier League restart].

“I am talking about the present – this performance and did the red card affect it? Yes.

“Obviously, the second one is a definite yellow card but the first one is ridiculous – the game hasn’t changed that much, surely, if it has then it’s in a worse position than what it should be.

“It played a part in the result because we are a man light and then we made a ridiculous mistake – for me, it’s a really poor decision.

“The goals were poor from our point of view, thought that we looked a little sorry from our point of view, that’s what disappoints me because we haven’t done for a long, long time.

“The players need to give themselves a shake, we have to play at our maximum to get a result in this division.

“We can’t play at 75% or in second gear, for us to get any type of result we have to go at it full tilt and we are just off the pace a little at the minute and I cannot put my finger on it because physically the numbers stack up.

“We have not conceded a group of goals like that for a very long time – Newcastle have not had to work hard for their goals.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Sunday 21 June 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 55, Ritchie 69, Joelinton 78

Sheff Utd:

Red card for Egan 50

Possession was Sheff Utd 54% Newcastle 46%

Total shots were Sheff Utd 7 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 Newcastle 8

Corners were Sheff Utd 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey (Schar 85), Ritchie (Yedlin 90+2), Almiron (Lazaro 85), Joelinton (Carroll 79), Saint-Maximin (Bentaleb 79)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gayle, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

