#BlackLivesMatter : Newcastle United squad give show of support – Photo

Newcastle United players have responded to the #BlackLivesMatter campaign.

A campaign that has quickly escalated since the first protests in America following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The campaign and protests that showing little sign of stopping any time soon, as Donald Trump appeared to make the crisis even worse with his latest divisive and provocative comments.

Football players in England have now reacted to the situation on Tuesday, including at NUFC.

The Newcastle United squad interrupting their training session on Tuesday morning, going on one knee in the centre circle of the training pitch to show their solidarity with those campaigning for equality and against racism.

Newcastle United uploaded the image via twitter with the hashtag #UnitedasOne…

Elsewhere in England, there was a similar scene at Chelsea’s training ground as their players also showed their solidarity with the campaign.

Before training at Cobham this morning, the Chelsea players and coaching staff formed the letter H, for humans, and knelt in a show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/yI6kAywa93 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020

Whilst on Merseyside, the Liverpool playing squad did their bit as well:

What a nightmare we have with the virus situation and then these kind of extra serious issues on top of that, the USA and UK desperate for strong leadership and instead we have the likes of Trump, Johnson and co. Little wonder that these two countries have suffered most in the virus crisis, the highest number of deaths and zero leadership in dealing with it.

