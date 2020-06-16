News

BBC Sport journalist has a nightmare and quickly deletes Newcastle United takeover Twitter update

Today is a big day for the Newcastle United takeover, or possibly not.

The WTO (World Trade Organisation) report into TV piracy is reported to be set to be made public at 3pm this afternoon.

Seemingly achieving the impossible, the concerns and frustrations of Newcastle United fans were increased substantially only hours before the publication of this WTO report.

BBC Sport’s Ian Dennis tweeting earlier this (Tuesday) morning:

The WTO report says “should the Premier League approve the Newcastle takeover by KSA, it would be acting inconsistently with its own decisions and factual evidence as part of the WTO proceedings”

This was countered when Tariq Panja of The New York Times:

‘Appears the WTO itself has not weighed in on the Newcastle deal specifically.

It’s not the WTO’s place to comment on that.

The report which is out later deals with the specific issue of piracy and Saudi attempts to block legal action by rights owners, Pl, FIFA, UEFA etc’

All a bit embarrassing for the BBC Sport man who swiftly then deleted his Tweet, though some people took screenshots before that…

Ian Dennis is actually one of the (few!) good guys when it comes to the media and especially Newcastle United reporting.

A shame he got caught out on this occasion, interesting to know who his source / sauce was on this one…

It was a surprise when Ian Dennis put that out because it isn’t the place of the WTO to be specifically commenting on the Newcastle United takeover. Nor indeed the internal processes of the Premier League…

Even more embarrassing, certain journalists covering NUFC instantly jumped onto the BBC Sport man’s tweet to use it to have a go at Newcastle fans who have criticised them for their coverage of the potential takeover, sarcastically shooting them down (figuratively) using this new ‘update’…

No doubt, these same journalists will now be backtracking and apologising…

Who knows what the WTO will say in their report, if anything, that has a direct impact on the Newcastle United takeover.

The way many journalists (and fans) have been acting, it is as though we are in a court, all waiting for a definitive judgement on the takeover. As though the WTO are going to announce whether the takeover is allowed to go through.

In reality, I think people may well be disappointed.

I doubt we will see any even remotely definitive update come out of this WTO report.

Whatever it (the report) says, as I read and understand how they (the WTO) work, once such a report is published, they then invite the relevant parties / countries to then come back to them with observations. So whichever way you look at it, today wouldn’t be any kind of final conclusion.

There are also other reports / claims that whatever is ever decided about Saudi Arabia and TV piracy, whether today or in the future, the Saudi PIF is not necessarily then automatically implicated if the report comes out negatively for the KSA.

As a club and as a fanbase, Newcastle United and its supporters are desperately in need of the club to have a change of ownership as soon as possible.

Almost impossible to believe but in these recent months, Mike Ashley has reached a new all-time low in terms of how he runs this football club. To think of him still in control when the 2020/21 season kicks off, just doesn’t bear thinking about.

