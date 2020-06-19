News

Astonishing Sheffield United statistics these last 9 months as Newcastle only team to beat them apart from…

Newcastle fans will be aware that Sheffield United are having a pretty good season.

This is a club that was still playing League One football as recently as 2017.

Two promotions in three years, sending them into the very top tier.

Now they are taking the Premier League (relatively) by storm.

As things stand, Sheffield United in sixth and the Blades only one point behind fifth placed Man Utd and four points below fourth placed Chelsea.

A mediocre start saw Sheffield United win one, draw two and lose two of their first five Premier League matches. Five points from five games the kind of form that could see them just maybe stay up, a point a game.

However, what has happened since then is pretty astonishing, it is now over nine months since Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to Southampton in their fifth PL match of the season on 14 September 2019.

Since that day, the Blades have a Premier League record of:

Played 24 Won 10 Drawn 9 Lost 5

What is really ridiculous, is that in these past nine months, apart from losing to Liverpool and Manchester City, easily the best two clubs in the country….the only other Premier League match they have lost is to Newcastle United.

Yes, apart from losing home and away to the top two, the only match they have lost since losing on 14 September 2019 to Southampton, was to NUFC, that 2-0 smash and grab at Bramall Lane in December.

When you look at their away record in particular, the Blades are a tough tough team to beat.

Only Liverpool (one) have lost less away games than Sheffield United (two).

Whilst again, only Liverpool have conceded less goals (nine) away from home, Chris Wilder’s team conceding only 12 goals in 14 Premier League away matches.

Little wonder that Sheffield United are favourites to win on Sunday, can Newcastle improve on a dismal record of being the lowest goalscorers (25 in 29) in the PL, only one goal in the last seven and a half hours of PL football, plus only two wins in their last 11 PL matches.

Steve Bruce has claimed once again that Newcastle will start and play more attacking football, hopefully we will see some evidence of that on our TV screens on Sunday.

